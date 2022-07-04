Hometown Hero: Joe Giordano

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes is Joe Giordano.

The soon to be 93-year-old is still serving as a player/manager for the Blue Cross Team in the Rhode Island Senior Softball League, a league he helped found in 1982.

“I answered an ad in the paper, the Providence Journal,” Giordano said. “It said Men over 50 interested in playing softball, respond back and I did. We had our first meeting in Pawtuxet, at the Driftwood Restaurant, and there was 8 of us. That was in 1982. I’m the last one left.”

Giordano’s squad is enjoying another strong season and he’s not playing to hang up his cleats anytime soon. In fact, he just bought a new SUV to help carry around his team’s equipment. The love of the game and love of his team, helping to keep him young.

“Just keep on going. I’ve had my things over the years, but luckily, it’s like taking a car to a garage. Something fails, breaks down, you go to the garage and get it fixed. Luckily, I’m back. You don’t know. You know what, you wake up in the morning, put your feet on the floor and go play softball.”

