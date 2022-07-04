Possible shooter identified in deadly Chicago suburb parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The gunman who allegedly opened fire at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park Monday has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Authorities anticipate to announce more charges in the days to come. Forty-five people were injured or killed in the attack, which was...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Law enforcement officials revealed more details Tuesday about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven people dead and over 30 others wounded. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Robert Crimo III acted alone and planned the attack...
When a Land O' Lakes man found out about the deadly shooting in Illinois on the Fourth of July, his heart sank. Jordan Schacht grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, and his family and friends still live there.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.
NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
