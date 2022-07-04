Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Richland; Sumter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clarendon, Richland and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manning, Summerton, Alcolu, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Pinewood, Paxville, Davis Station, St. Paul, Privateer, Foreston, Gable, Rimini and Low Falls Landing. This also includes Tavern Creek, Upper Sammy Swamp Boggy Swamp, Hungary Ball Branch and Big Branch. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 103 and 132. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO