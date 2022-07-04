Red Flag Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Camden, southeastern Pasquotank, southeastern Perquimans, southeastern Currituck and southeastern Chowan Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nixonton to near Scuppernong. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Elizabeth City State University, Grandy, Weeksville, Snug Harbor, Burgess, Nixonton, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Shiloh, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Holiday Island, Poplar Branch, Drummond Point, Glen Cove, Jacocks, Goose Creek, Harvey Point and Somerset. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
