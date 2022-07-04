Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Greene; Jones; Lenoir; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Greene County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Pitt County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1057 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Washington to near Grifton to near Walnut Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinston, Washington, La Grange, River Road, Grifton, Deep Run, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Shelmerdine, Calico, Fort Barnwell, Jasper, Dawson, Wilmar, Edward, Graingers, Institute and Bonnerton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
