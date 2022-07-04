ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 14:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia Central Bland County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gratton, or near Burkes Garden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Bland Tazewell Ceres Bastian Burkes Garden and Gratton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 9 PM MDT this evening for a portion of central Montana, including the following areas, Fergus and Judith Basin. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lincoln, north central Sanders and southwestern Flathead Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26 miles northeast of Thompson Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bend. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 75 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO At 857 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Firstview. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 136 and 147. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#This Red Flag Warning#The Red Flag Warnings
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR EASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY AND WESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cheraw to near Higbee, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 839 PM, a wind gust to 76 mph was reported at the La Junta airport. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Swink, Sugar City, Cheraw, Higbee, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Montana. Target Area: Custer; Northern Rosebud; Treasure Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Custer, northern Rosebud and northwestern Treasure Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 858 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles east of Melstone to 12 miles northwest of Miles City. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rock Springs, Angela and Ingomar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Pickaway The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers Scioto River at Circleville. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Scioto River at Circleville. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding continues along the river and about one foot of water can be expected along portions of Island Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning to a crest of 15.9 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Garfield, southwestern McCone, Prairie and southwestern Dawson Counties through 1045 PM MDT At 945 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles east of Hillside, or 29 miles west of Terry, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Terry, Fallon, Brockway, Hillside, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Cohagen, Hoyt, Zero, Van Norman, Mccloud, Mildred, Calypso, Crow Rock, Watkins and Marsh. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Morehouse; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Taliaferro; Wilkes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Oconee, northern Greene, northwestern Taliaferro, northwestern Wilkes and southern Oglethorpe Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1104 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Barnett Shoals to near Maxeys to near Jacksons Crossroads, and moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Tignall, Woodville, Maxeys, Rayle, Stephens, Jacksons Crossroads, Newtown, Celeste, Penfield, Wrayswood, Philomath and Hutchings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 1056 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cades to 6 miles east of Santee Cooper Regional Airport to near Summerton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Poplar Creek Landing, St. Paul, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Foreston, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Gable, Davis Station, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 98 and 126. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:23:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clarendon, Richland and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manning, Summerton, Alcolu, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Pinewood, Paxville, Davis Station, St. Paul, Privateer, Foreston, Gable, Rimini and Low Falls Landing. This also includes Tavern Creek, Upper Sammy Swamp Boggy Swamp, Hungary Ball Branch and Big Branch. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 103 and 132. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaufort; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Tyrrell; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Washington, Hyde, west central Dare, northeastern Beaufort and Tyrrell Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to near Ponzer to near Goose Creek State Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belhaven, Sladesville, Killkenny, Ransomville, Ponzer, Swindell Fork, Scranton, Pinetown, Alligator, Gum Neck, Kilkenny, Fairfield, Mashoes, Pungo, Pamlico Beach, Columbia, East Lake, Woodley, Rose Bay and Wenona. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Florence; Marion; Williamsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Florence, Marion, and western Williamsburg counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Claussen to 9 miles east of Alcolu. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, Pamplico, Hyman, Effingham, Cades, Hebron, Friendfield, Claussen, New Hope, Evergreen, Scranton, Coward, Olanta, Greeleyville, and Central Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarendon, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Clarendon; Richland; Sumter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clarendon, Richland and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manning, Summerton, Alcolu, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Pinewood, Paxville, Davis Station, St. Paul, Privateer, Foreston, Gable, Rimini and Low Falls Landing. This also includes Tavern Creek, Upper Sammy Swamp Boggy Swamp, Hungary Ball Branch and Big Branch. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 103 and 132. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Oconee, Barrow, Clarke, northeastern Walton and northwestern Oglethorpe Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1113 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Fort Yargo State Park to near Beechwood Hills to Crawford, and moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Winder, Watkinsville, Lexington, Athens, Auburn, Statham, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, North High Shoals, Bethlehem, Arnoldsville, Carl, Whitehall, Athens-Clarke County, Fort Yargo State Park, Smithonia, Beechwood Hills, Eastville and Barnett Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Washington THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 444 TO EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN COLORADO THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO LINCOLN IN NORTHEAST COLORADO LOGAN MORGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AKRON, FORT MORGAN, HOLYOKE, JULESBURG, LIMON, AND STERLING.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR OHIO...SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN SWITZERLAND CENTRAL BOONE...CENTRAL GALLATIN AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Rising Sun, Bright, Hidden Valley, Burlington, Cleves, Milan, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek, Miami Heights, Blue Jay, Mack, Guilford and Wilmington. This includes I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 4 and 8. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southeast of Lincoln to 14 miles southwest of Helena. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville, Rimini, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Canyon Creek and Austin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 185 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT

