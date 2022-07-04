Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Oconee, Barrow, Clarke, northeastern Walton and northwestern Oglethorpe Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1113 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Fort Yargo State Park to near Beechwood Hills to Crawford, and moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Winder, Watkinsville, Lexington, Athens, Auburn, Statham, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, North High Shoals, Bethlehem, Arnoldsville, Carl, Whitehall, Athens-Clarke County, Fort Yargo State Park, Smithonia, Beechwood Hills, Eastville and Barnett Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
