Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 14:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia Central Bland County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gratton, or near Burkes Garden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Bland Tazewell Ceres Bastian Burkes Garden and Gratton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 9 PM MDT this evening for a portion of central Montana, including the following areas, Fergus and Judith Basin. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Pickaway The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers Scioto River at Circleville. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Scioto River at Circleville. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding continues along the river and about one foot of water can be expected along portions of Island Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning to a crest of 15.9 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 Weather conditions in the affected area no longer meet Warning thresholds. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cheyenne and southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado through 930 PM MDT At 911 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Burlington to 12 miles northwest of Sheridan Lake. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Cheyenne and southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado, including the following locations... Arapahoe and Firstview. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 136 and 173. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morgan; Walton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MORGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN WALTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lincoln, north central Sanders and southwestern Flathead Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26 miles northeast of Thompson Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bend. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 75 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR EASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY AND WESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cheraw to near Higbee, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 839 PM, a wind gust to 76 mph was reported at the La Junta airport. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Swink, Sugar City, Cheraw, Higbee, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Garfield, southwestern McCone, Prairie and southwestern Dawson Counties through 945 PM MDT At 918 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Edwards to 9 miles northeast of Fallon. Movement is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Terry, Jordan, Fallon, Brockway, Hillside, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Cohagen, Nelson Creek Rec Area, Hoyt, Zero, Van Norman, Mccloud, Calypso, Crow Rock, Watkins and Marsh. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Montana. Target Area: Custer; Northern Rosebud; Treasure Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Custer, northern Rosebud and northwestern Treasure Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 858 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles east of Melstone to 12 miles northwest of Miles City. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rock Springs, Angela and Ingomar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Morehouse; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Taliaferro, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Taliaferro; Wilkes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Oconee, northern Greene, northwestern Taliaferro, northwestern Wilkes and southern Oglethorpe Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1104 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Barnett Shoals to near Maxeys to near Jacksons Crossroads, and moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Tignall, Woodville, Maxeys, Rayle, Stephens, Jacksons Crossroads, Newtown, Celeste, Penfield, Wrayswood, Philomath and Hutchings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 1056 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cades to 6 miles east of Santee Cooper Regional Airport to near Summerton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Poplar Creek Landing, St. Paul, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Foreston, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Gable, Davis Station, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 98 and 126. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clarendon, Richland and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manning, Summerton, Alcolu, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Pinewood, Paxville, Davis Station, St. Paul, Privateer, Foreston, Gable, Rimini and Low Falls Landing. This also includes Tavern Creek, Upper Sammy Swamp Boggy Swamp, Hungary Ball Branch and Big Branch. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 103 and 132. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Richland; Sumter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clarendon, Richland and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manning, Summerton, Alcolu, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Pinewood, Paxville, Davis Station, St. Paul, Privateer, Foreston, Gable, Rimini and Low Falls Landing. This also includes Tavern Creek, Upper Sammy Swamp Boggy Swamp, Hungary Ball Branch and Big Branch. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 103 and 132. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaufort; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Tyrrell; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Washington, Hyde, west central Dare, northeastern Beaufort and Tyrrell Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to near Ponzer to near Goose Creek State Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belhaven, Sladesville, Killkenny, Ransomville, Ponzer, Swindell Fork, Scranton, Pinetown, Alligator, Gum Neck, Kilkenny, Fairfield, Mashoes, Pungo, Pamlico Beach, Columbia, East Lake, Woodley, Rose Bay and Wenona. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Camden, southeastern Pasquotank, southeastern Perquimans, southeastern Currituck and southeastern Chowan Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nixonton to near Scuppernong. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Elizabeth City State University, Grandy, Weeksville, Snug Harbor, Burgess, Nixonton, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Shiloh, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Holiday Island, Poplar Branch, Drummond Point, Glen Cove, Jacocks, Goose Creek, Harvey Point and Somerset. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Florence; Marion; Williamsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Florence, Marion, and western Williamsburg counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Claussen to 9 miles east of Alcolu. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, Pamplico, Hyman, Effingham, Cades, Hebron, Friendfield, Claussen, New Hope, Evergreen, Scranton, Coward, Olanta, Greeleyville, and Central Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, and especially at night. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will impact portions of Pierce, southeastern Atkinson, northwestern Brantley, northwestern Ware, southeastern Bacon, southwestern Wayne, north central Clinch and southeastern Appling Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall along a line extending from near Screven to near Argyle. Movement was generally toward the east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Patterson, Surrency, Gardi, Screven, Odum, Offerman and Pebble Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA

