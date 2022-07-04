ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southeast of Lincoln to 14 miles southwest of Helena. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville, Rimini, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Canyon Creek and Austin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 185 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Mid-week storm cells on the way

A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday. “The Thursday alert really stands out as the highest likelihood for a few strong storms here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller said on Tuesday. “Each day there will be a fair amount of storms, but it’s those really strong ones we’re worried about.”
MISSOULA, MT
State
Montana State
County
Missoula County, MT
County
Powell County, MT
County
Granite County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flash flood sends water flowing through downtown Helena

A flash flood hit Lewis and Clark County on Sunday evening, pelting the ground with hail and sending a small river of rainwater rising to wheel wells and lapping at doors at businesses in the downtown Helena area. Among the places reporting damage were the YWCA Helena and Lewis &...
AOL Corp

Floodwaters race through Montana city and leave damage behind

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle crashes cause delays on Homestake Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency crews cleared two vehicle crashes on Interstate 90 westbound near mile marker 233 on Homestake Pass Tuesday. The first accident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. The second happened around 1:30 p.m. Both crashes caused delays along I-90.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Alive at Five in Helena canceled Wednesday night

HELENA, Mont. - Alive at Five will not be held Wednesday night. Downtown Helena says anticipated inclement weather is why they decided to cancel the event. “It was a tough call, but we've all seen recently how intense these summer storms can become,” Downtown Helena Operations Director, Jordan Conley said.
HELENA, MT
Alt 101.5

It’s Getting Hot, Missoula! Adult Nights Return to Splash Montana

I know we keep saying the summer weather is here, but even over the 4th of July weekend, we were dealing with rain, thunder, and lightning. As we look ahead to next week it feels like we might finally be over the hump and looking at a good run of nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures. As of now, temps are scheduled to be in the mid-90s. That's the kind of hot where the backside of your kneecaps are all sweaty. Where you get up from sitting on a bench and leave a sweaty imprint of your booty behind. We're talking about the kind of hot where you do a little yard work and you can wring your shirt out like a sponge when you're done!
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flooding in multiple buildings and damage to the capitol complex

HELENA, Mont. - On July 3rd, 2022, the Capitol Complex experienced flooding in multiple buildings as a result of heavy rains. The Mazurek Building (215 N Sanders) had the most severe damage and other buildings impacted include the Capitol Building and 5 South Last Chance Gulch (Department of Corrections). The...
HELENA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Folk Festival 2022: Things You Need to Know

One of the coolest Butte events is the Montana Folk Festival, July 8th through July 10th, 2022. From the vast variety of folk music to Scandinavian Chip Carving and Ukrainian Easter eggs...if it's interesting and 'folksy', it's happening this weekend in Butte, Montana. WHAT: Montana Folk Festival 2022. WHERE: Uptown...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fireworks suspected as cause of fire in Hamilton Saturday night

HAMILTON, Mont. - A fire in Hamilton burned a shrub and a commercial building’s sign Saturday night. The Hamilton Fire Department said they were dispatched around 10:40 pm Saturday to a tree on fire on North 2nd St. Law enforcement on scene advised the fire had moved to a...
HAMILTON, MT

