Glacier County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lincoln, north central Sanders and southwestern Flathead Counties through 930 PM MDT At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles northeast of Thompson Falls, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT

