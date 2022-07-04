FishTales: River Shorts

A Texas bowfisherman just landed a massive alligator gar. According to a Facebook post by his brother Gerardo in a Falcon Lake Fishing and Outdoors Facebook Group, Edgar Benitez caught the big gar on Tuesday, June 7. The catch took place at Falcon Lake, a reservoir on the Rio Grande that straddles the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. In the comments of the Facebook post, Gerardo explains that his brother caught the massive fish using bowfishing gear—and countered some of the criticisms they received about killing such a big gar.

