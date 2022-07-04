FishTales: River Shorts

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
A Texas bowfisherman just landed a massive alligator gar. According to a Facebook post by his brother Gerardo in a Falcon Lake Fishing and Outdoors Facebook Group, Edgar Benitez caught the big gar on Tuesday, June 7. The catch took place at Falcon Lake, a reservoir on the Rio Grande that straddles the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. In the comments of the Facebook post, Gerardo explains that his brother caught the massive fish using bowfishing gear—and countered some of the criticisms they received about killing such a big gar.
Free-diving spearfisherman Braden Sherron brought a massive Atlantic cubera snapper to the Port Aransas Fisherman’s Warf on June 3. After the fish was weighed, it was clear it would likely become a new world record. The huge snapper weighed 137 pounds, which would top the existing record by nearly 15 pounds. The photos of the catch went viral when they were posted to Facebook.
An enormous alligator snapping turtle, estimated to weigh 200 pounds, was reeled in by a fisherman on a fishing trip to Lake Cherokee in East Texas. The fisherman who caught the behemoth turtle, Justin Broomhall, initially had no idea that it was a protected species in Texas, so he later released it back into the lake.
Using a bow and arrow, a Texan fisherman captured a massive, prehistoric-looking alligator gar in Falcon Lake, Texas. Gerardo Benitez, the fisherman's brother, shared photos and a video of the massive 7-foot-8-inch gar on Facebook in a post that went viral from the Falcon Lake Fishing & Outdoors group on Wednesday.
Talk about the catch of a lifetime. A fisherman in Texas reeled in a massive alligator snapping turtle while he was celebrating Father’s Day. Justin Broomhall, 25, of Longview, Texas, was fishing for catfish at Lake Cherokee that Sunday evening, around 7:30 p.m., with his 3-year-old son Lakestine, his dad Michael Broomhall, Sr., and his fiancé’s dad, James Elliott.
