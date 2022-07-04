Travelers Rest police officer accused of sexual assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A police officer in Travelers Rest is being investigated for sexual assault, according to authorities.

On Sunday, Travelers Rest Police Chief Ben Ford asked the state law enforcement agency (SLED) to investigate the allegation that the officer had committed sexual assault, according to Renée Wunderlich, public information officer for South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The investigation is starting and we will post updates when they are available.