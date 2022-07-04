ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

Travelers Rest police officer accused of sexual assault

By Scott Den Herder
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago


GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A police officer in Travelers Rest is being investigated for sexual assault, according to authorities.

On Sunday, Travelers Rest Police Chief Ben Ford asked the state law enforcement agency (SLED) to investigate the allegation that the officer had committed sexual assault, according to Renée Wunderlich, public information officer for South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The investigation is starting and we will post updates when they are available.

