ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

The history of 'The Star Spangled Benner'

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 3

Related
Eater

Chef Elliott Moss ‘Heart Broken’ to Exit Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville

Chef/author/restaurateur Elliott Moss is no longer with Buxton Hall Barbecue (32 Banks Avenue, Asheville) or Buxton Chicken Palace (56 Patton Avenue, Asheville). He announced the departure on Instagram yesterday, stating, “I’m heart broken to say that I’m officially officially no longer involved or apart of Buxton Hall Bbq or Buxton Chicken Palace. My partners and I have decided to part ways and I have sold my interest in the business to them.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, NC
City
Star, NC
macaronikid.com

10 Fun Things to Try in July

It's July and the heat is starting to get to us all, perhaps? So, why not try something new this month? Here are 10 nearby ideas for fun (or maybe you've done them and need to do it again!) this month:. 1. Learn and play at Greensboro Science Center. 2....
GREENVILLE, SC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Easley, SC USA

I found my quilted heart in a shrub as I was going into the restaurant Petes. It was really a blessing and at a perfect time. MY daughter is going through an ugly divorce and as I watch my grandchildren being used as a weapon against my daughter and myself I was really ready to forget I was a Christian and get ugly and start showing daddy dear how bad a mad grammy/mother can be.
EASLEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Star Spangled Banner#The House Of Flags Museum
iheart.com

Bomb Threat Clear Campus in Brevard, 40 Bills to Sign for Gov

(Brevard, NC) -- A bomb threat at Brevard College is under investigation. Officers told WLOS-TV a threat was called in to 911 Monday morning. The campus was cleared while officers swept the area, but nothing suspicious was found. Brevard police are now trying to find out who called the threat in.
BREVARD, NC
wspa.com

July 2022 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well hi, Jack Roper here. We’re in Spartanburg at Word of Change Ministries, and for the month of July, we salute a gentleman by the name of Everette McKennedy. We know him as Chico,” Caring for the Carolinas Host Jack Roper said.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
tribpapers.com

Sprinkle Retires From Church After 28 Years

Weaverville – After 28 years of serving at the First Baptist Church of Weaverville, administrative assistant Joy Sprinkle has retired from her position at the church. Sprinkle, a Weaverville resident, said she heard about the job through a friend and submitted her resume. “I guess it really did shock me when they called and said they wanted me to be their next administrative assistant… I have always been so blessed just to work there.”
WEAVERVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Exception granted for tattoo parlor in Village of West Greenville

WEST GREENVILLE — A plan to open a tattoo parlor accompanying an art studio in a new building in the Village of West Greenville arts district hit a regulatory snag, but has now cleared the hurdle. Joseph Bradley, a longtime Greenville visual artist with roots in the arts district,...
GREENVILLE, SC
Laura Marshall

Maine Seafood in Hendersonville

The sign on the building is fading and an old hot dog mannequin with arms and a smiling face greet us. The Great American Hot Dog and Seafood restaurant sits at the end of a strip mall at 808 Greenville Hwy In Hendersonville.
MAINE STATE
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Two men face charges in connection with an explosion in downtown Asheville on the 4th of July. Chioke Fugate, 23, and Duncan Small, 30, are both charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and going armed to the terror of the people. Officials say they lit an "improvised explosive device" similar to a pipe bomb and threw it at the former site of the Vance Monument.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy