The history of 'The Star Spangled Benner'

Weaverville – After 28 years of serving at the First Baptist Church of Weaverville, administrative assistant Joy Sprinkle has retired from her position at the church. Sprinkle, a Weaverville resident, said she heard about the job through a friend and submitted her resume. “I guess it really did shock me when they called and said they wanted me to be their next administrative assistant… I have always been so blessed just to work there.”

