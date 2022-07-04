The history of 'The Star Spangled Benner'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheville is now at the center of a Twitter feud after radio host Buck Sexton complained about the city’s mask wearers. “Higher percentage of mask wearers in Asheville, NC than back in Manhattan. What is going on here,” said Sexton, a New York native and political commentator. New York City’s COVID-19 […]
Chef/author/restaurateur Elliott Moss is no longer with Buxton Hall Barbecue (32 Banks Avenue, Asheville) or Buxton Chicken Palace (56 Patton Avenue, Asheville). He announced the departure on Instagram yesterday, stating, “I’m heart broken to say that I’m officially officially no longer involved or apart of Buxton Hall Bbq or Buxton Chicken Palace. My partners and I have decided to part ways and I have sold my interest in the business to them.”
ANDERSON, S.C. — Ms. Jenni Tucker, of Anderson, South Carolina, celebrated her 110th birthday on July 4, and was the guest of honor at a party hosted by a man she raised as a child. Listen to Chris Pracht interview his longtime friend and former caretaker.
It's July and the heat is starting to get to us all, perhaps? So, why not try something new this month? Here are 10 nearby ideas for fun (or maybe you've done them and need to do it again!) this month:. 1. Learn and play at Greensboro Science Center. 2....
I found my quilted heart in a shrub as I was going into the restaurant Petes. It was really a blessing and at a perfect time. MY daughter is going through an ugly divorce and as I watch my grandchildren being used as a weapon against my daughter and myself I was really ready to forget I was a Christian and get ugly and start showing daddy dear how bad a mad grammy/mother can be.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four local homes in the Asheville area have been named finalists in HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The annual month-long competition, which runs from June 28-Aug. 2, 2022, showcases "extraordinary" homes for sale from across the nation. HGTV has selected four local homes represented by...
(Brevard, NC) -- A bomb threat at Brevard College is under investigation. Officers told WLOS-TV a threat was called in to 911 Monday morning. The campus was cleared while officers swept the area, but nothing suspicious was found. Brevard police are now trying to find out who called the threat in.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well hi, Jack Roper here. We’re in Spartanburg at Word of Change Ministries, and for the month of July, we salute a gentleman by the name of Everette McKennedy. We know him as Chico,” Caring for the Carolinas Host Jack Roper said.
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- It is flea and tick season and one collar that prevents them has been making headlines after a Congressional Report linked them to 2,500 pet deaths. Spartanburg Veterinarian Dr. Bill Bledsoe said the EPA ranks the collars number one in reported incidents than any other pesticides used.
Weaverville – After 28 years of serving at the First Baptist Church of Weaverville, administrative assistant Joy Sprinkle has retired from her position at the church. Sprinkle, a Weaverville resident, said she heard about the job through a friend and submitted her resume. “I guess it really did shock me when they called and said they wanted me to be their next administrative assistant… I have always been so blessed just to work there.”
WEST GREENVILLE — A plan to open a tattoo parlor accompanying an art studio in a new building in the Village of West Greenville arts district hit a regulatory snag, but has now cleared the hurdle. Joseph Bradley, a longtime Greenville visual artist with roots in the arts district,...
The sign on the building is fading and an old hot dog mannequin with arms and a smiling face greet us. The Great American Hot Dog and Seafood restaurant sits at the end of a strip mall at 808 Greenville Hwy In Hendersonville.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — BeLoved Asheville broke ground on its new village Wednesday, July 6. BeLoved Village markets itself as deeply affordable homes with equity. The land will hold 12 homes in total, built in multiple phases. For its tenants, the organization focuses on those living in extreme poverty,...
Laurens County Freedom Fest began with a county-wide parade on Sunday afternoon. The parade started on West Main Street at Pinehaven Street in Laurens and continued to the historic square, ending at Caroline Street.
WLOS — Two men face charges in connection with an explosion in downtown Asheville on the 4th of July. Chioke Fugate, 23, and Duncan Small, 30, are both charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and going armed to the terror of the people. Officials say they lit an "improvised explosive device" similar to a pipe bomb and threw it at the former site of the Vance Monument.
Comments / 3