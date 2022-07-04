‘Stranger Things’ Writers Share Some Unscripted Moments From Season 4, Including That Second Kiss

What links Alison Hammond, Chanel the lost African grey parrot, Nigella Lawson’s electric oven, a woman on a shed roof asking “Did someone say beveragino?”, Natalie Cassidy, “OK dot com”, and Kat Slater? If you’re rereading that question for the 10th time, chances are you’ve yet to fully immerse yourself in the leopard print and prosecco world of the hun, a very British subculture that’s sweeping the internet quicker than you can calligraph “It’s wine o’clock somewhere” on to a piece of driftwood. Resonating chiefly with women and gay men, celebrating the naff and deifying soap actors, reality TV icons and female pop stars, hun culture mixes nostalgia, camp humour and irony-laced national pride. If US social media influencers are preened, puckered and always on sponsored holidays, huns are sloppy, sarcastic and off on their “holibobs”.
