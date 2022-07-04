‘Stranger Things’ Writers Share Some Unscripted Moments From Season 4, Including That Second Kiss

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, and the new episodes featured the long-awaited first kiss between two beloved characters. However, not all of the show's romances are going swimmingly. The beginning of the season revealed Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) had broken up, and things are a little bit rocky between Nancy (Natalie Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). Nancy spent more of this season with her former beau, Steve (Joe Keery) who revealed he still has feelings for her. While the season ended with Nancy and Jonathan still together, it's a love triangle that has fans picking sides. Recently, Dyer spoke with Variety about Nancy's love life and revealed she wasn't too happy with the way things went down back in Season Two.

