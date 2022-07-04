Red Sox win 8th straight on Fourth of July, beat Rays 4-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
BOSTON (AP) — Corey Kluber worked six scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Red Sox 7-1 on Wednesday night in the major league debut of Brayan Bello, the top pitching prospect in Boston’s system. With a fastball topping out at 97 mph, the 23-year-old Bello...
This AL East battle should be a good one! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut. 13 years tell them apart as Corey Kluber is still getting it done at age 36. Brayan Bello debuts for the Red Sox who are looking to fill sports as ace Chris Sale is looming a return. Boston is up by one game on the Rays in the AL East standings and so this proves to be a crucial game for both teams.
Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Bello's first MLB...
Highly touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his major league debut for the Boston Red Sox when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series. With starter Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list with a knee sprain, the call went to the 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic. He has piled up 114 strikeouts over 85 innings in the minors this season.
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Yandy Díaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at one apiece. Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story homered for Boston, and J.D. Martinez had two doubles and a single. The Red Sox had won five straight at home before the Rays prevailed in driving rain that started in the seventh and continued until Jason Adam, Tampa Bay’s sixth pitcher, retired Story for the final out in worsening conditions. The Red Sox were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base overall. Boston failed to capitalize in the fifth after Rob Refsnyder led off with a single and Martinez followed with a double that got past right fielder Josh Lowe as he made a diving attempt to catch the ball.
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will not be in the starting lineup for Monday’s game against Tampa Bay after leaving a day earlier with a cut on his left thigh that required seven stitches. Manager Alex Cora said the three-time All-Star was “pretty sore.”
