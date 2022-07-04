The University Place City Council July 5 Meeting Agenda

City of DuPont announcement. The Sequalitchew Creek Trail will be CLOSED on Wednesday, July 6th, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. (or until the closed sign is removed at the trailhead). City staff will have motorized vehicles on the trail during this time. If you use the trail on Wednesday, June 6th, please make sure you have returned to the trailhead before 3:00 p.m. Due to safety concerns, citizens will not be able to use the trail until Public Works has removed the trail closed sign. Thank you for your cooperation.

DUPONT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO