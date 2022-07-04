ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Place, WA

The University Place City Council July 5 Meeting Agenda

Cover picture for the articleThe University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 5...

The Suburban Times

Open Council Seat application period closes July 7

City of Tacoma social media post. The open application period for the vacant Tacoma City Council At-Large Position 7 closes Thursday, July 7. For more details, qualifications, and how to apply, visit: cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Hosts Public Hearing on Free Youth Transit Pass

Pierce Transit press release. The Washington State Legislature recently passed the Move Ahead Washington transportation package. Under the legislation, transit agencies are awarded new Transit Support Grants, provided they meet certain conditions, including adopting a policy that passengers 18 years of age and younger may ride free of charge on any mode operated by the transit agency.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council July 5 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 5 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

DuPont July 1 Report to Council

Read the DuPont Mayor's July 1 report to the City Council by clicking here.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Town Council July 5 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 5 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
STEILACOOM, WA
Washington State Board of National Resources Approves Naming San Juan County Channel for Indigenous Businessman and Politician

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved four naming proposals, including the renaming of a San Juan County waterway for an Indigenous businessman and local politician, during its meeting Tuesday morning. The Board of Natural Resources, acting as the Washington State Board on Geographic Names, approved the renaming of...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society’s July Virtual Meeting: An Interview with Laurie Jinkins

Tacoma Historical Society announcement. Tacoma Historical Society’s July Virtual Meeting (Monday, July 11 – 7pm) will be an interview with Laurie Jinkins. In honor of Pride Month in Tacoma, Tacoma Historical Society communications manager Kim Davenport sits down for an interview with Washington State Representative Laurie Jinkins. Rep....
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

JBLM-North Access Improvement Update

City of Lakewood announcement. The contractor will stripe the Gravelly/Nyanza intersection, the section of Nyanza that is north of Gravelly, and the section of Gravelly that is south of Nyanza the night of Tuesday, July 12. Work will require the road to be closed at Pacific Highway and in the roundabout, as was done for paving this section. The road will close at 8:00 p.m. and reopen at 6:00 a.m. the morning of July 13.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Sequalitchew Creek Trail Closure on July 6

City of DuPont announcement. The Sequalitchew Creek Trail will be CLOSED on Wednesday, July 6th, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. (or until the closed sign is removed at the trailhead). City staff will have motorized vehicles on the trail during this time. If you use the trail on Wednesday, June 6th, please make sure you have returned to the trailhead before 3:00 p.m. Due to safety concerns, citizens will not be able to use the trail until Public Works has removed the trail closed sign. Thank you for your cooperation.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

Applications for 2022 Grit City Trees Program Now Available

City of Tacoma announcement. Grit City Trees is the City of Tacoma’s free street tree program. Applications for the 2022 season are now being accepted through Sunday, August 28, 2022. The goal of the program is to equitably increase Tacoma’s tree canopy while growing happy and healthy neighborhoods through community tree planting.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

St. John’s applies for short plat

City of Lakewood announcement. A short plat application was filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. The application materials reviewed by contacting the project planner, Josh Kubitza at jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Application Name and Number: St. John’s Lutheran Church Short Plat (App # 2505) Applicant Information: St....
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Applications open for Comprehensive Plan amendments

Pierce County announcement. Applications for amendments to the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan will be accepted July 1 through August 1, 2022. The County accepts applications for amendments to the Comprehensive Plan every two years. Pierce County Council will review applications in September 2022 to determine which will move forward for consideration. Approved amendments can result in changes to land use and zoning designations and regulations.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

