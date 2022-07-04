ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Rangers' Spencer Howard: Set to start Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Howard will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Joseph Hoyt...

www.cbssports.com

peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas ISD Announces Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Dallas ISD announced its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 of seven members, including former superintendent Michael Hinojosa and 1968 Hillcrest High School graduate Jerry Heidenreich. Hinojosa is entering the Athletic Hall of Fame for his work as a student-athlete, coach, and administrator — including a 13-year, two-stint tenure...
DALLAS, TX
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Edna Karr EDGE Jonathan Bax switches commitment to TCU

Edna Karr standout edge rusher Jonathan Bax switched his pledge Monday from Southern Miss to TCU. The 6-foot-3, 230 pounder committed to Southern Miss on June 11th over offers from Baylor, Nebraska, Colorado, Tulane, Duke, South Alabama. McNeese and Northwesten State. TCU came up with an offer Sunday, enough to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

The Londoner is Headed Back to Dallas and a Rebooted Mockingbird Station

Last summer, Trinity Hall at Mockingbird Station pulled a classic Irish goodbye after 20 years in the space, sneaking out the backdoor without a word of warning. Now a longtime local British pub is taking over the space, as the Lakewood Advocate recently reported. The Londoner Pub is scheduled to...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

New Allsup’s stores are coming to Texas: Here’s where

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is true when Texans say there is nothing better than an Allsups burrito. If you are new to Texas you have to try this delicious truck stop treat. And now you will have more places to try this iconic food. Convenience store chain Yesway has...
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

Resident near Dallas claims $1 million Texas Lottery Powerball prize

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is to win the Powerball jackpot, especially when it’s worth several hundred-million dollars, however, I don’t think anyone is going to be upset by winning $1 million from the Powerball. The Texas Lottery reports a resident just outside of Dallas has...
Jalyn Smoot

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Southlake's Top Instagrams: July 3-9

Independence Day has come and gone, and we loved seeing how Southlake residents showed up for America's birthday. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

The Original Bob’s Steak and Chop House Still Wows

The first time I met Bob Sambol, founder of Bob’s Steak and Chop House, he served me a hotdog. The story was one that I will remember the rest of my life. Over a decade ago, I eagerly accepted the responsibility of creating a restaurant concept for a company at which I was currently employed. My company had interest in a private marina bar and restaurant on Lake Lewisville and after a short time of site visits, research, and competitive analysis, I designed the idea of a private restaurant and club by the name of Slips. In typical corporate fashion, I was asked to pitch the concept to a board of vice-presidents and directors. At the conclusion of my sales pitch, the current president of the company requested that I travel down to a new development in Dallas, Texas known as Trinity Grove. The Trinity Grove project had just started.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Suspect Arrested For Dallas Homicide

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting last month. Jeffrey Miller was shot to death in his car June 25. Police say their investigation found Miller had been bragging that he had recently robbed a CVS on Lemmon Avenue in uptown Dallas, and had been flashing large wads of money. According to detectives, Angel Billegas attempted to steal the money from Miller, and shot him while trying to do so. Billegas has been arrested, and is now in the Dallas County Jail. Neither the money nor a jar of marijuana Miller is believed to have had on him when he was shot has been found.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
advocatemag.com

McShan Florist has been serving East Dallas for over 70 years

Photography by Sylvia Elzafon. When she was younger, Jodi McShan thought she wouldn’t ever come back to run McShan Florist, Inc., an East Dallas institution since 1948. Growing up, she spent almost every day before and after school helping at the florist shop on Garland Road. She learned the full range of skills needed to work there — tying bows, making boxes, processing flowers, selling and designing among them. Her favorite task was making basket gardens. Popular in the late 1980s, these gifts had a variety of small green or blooming plants, plus a scene with people or animals.
DALLAS, TX

