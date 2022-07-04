ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Expects to return in 'a day or two'

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kimbrel said Monday that his back is sore after being struck by a line drive the day before,...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Dodgers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing a quality brand of baseball despite dealing with various injuries and underperformance from key players. The Dodgers are still one of the World Series favorites, but they would benefit from making a move or two ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. However, what exactly does this Dodgers team need? After all, they feature a deep roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Ignores Critical Comments By Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Dodgers' Taylor has fractured foot, no timetable for return

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor has a fractured left foot and will likely be placed on the injured list Wednesday, he told reporters, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. The fracture is small, Taylor said, and there's no immediate timetable for his return. "Not what I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Touki Toussaint lands with the Angels

It probably wasn’t the 4th of July weekend Touki Toussaint was hoping for, as he was designated for assignment on Saturday, ending his tenure as a Brave. The once highly-touted prospect made his Atlanta debut back in 2018 and flashed his potential several times over four seasons with the team, but like most young arms, consistency — especially with his command — prevented him from sustained success. And after beginning this season abysmally with Gwinnett, the Braves decided to move on from him to make room on the 40-man roster.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Undergoing CT scan

Kimbrel (back) is undergoing a CT scan Tuesday and depending on the results could be placed on the injured list, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. The veteran right-hander had X-rays come back negative after being struck in the back by a line drive Sunday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll require a stint on the injured list. Blake Treinen (shoulder) and Daniel Hudson (knee) are on the injured list, which should leave Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte to compete for save chances should Kimbrel be forced to miss any time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Should The Angels Sell At The Deadline?

So far, the 2022 MLB season has been another disappointment for the Los Angeles Angels. After a strong 24-13 start to the year, the Angels began regressing, and they’re now several games under .500 with a 37-44 record. Of course, the team’s ugly 14-game losing streak played a big...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
QUEENS, NY

