Red Sox's Rich Hill: Could return in 2-to-4 weeks

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hill (knee) could return in 2-to-4 weeks, Pete Abraham of...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Here's when Chris Sale could return to Red Sox rotation

We may not have to wait much longer to see Chris Sale back on a major-league mound. The Boston Red Sox left-hander could return to the starting rotation as soon as next week, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Manager Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio that the team will see how Sale is feeling after his rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. If all goes well, his next appearance could come for the big-league club.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Throws off flat ground

Hill (knee) threw off flat ground Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Hill was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, and it was encouraging to see him throw shortly after sustaining his injury. He said that his knee felt good following his throwing session, and it seems as though he's trending toward a relatively brief IL stint.
ESPN

Boston Red Sox closer to adding injured veterans Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi back into rotation

BOSTON -- The Red Sox, winners of 10 of their past 15 games, appear to be getting some name-brand reinforcements in their rotation. In his media availability before an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Boston manager Alex Cora had good news on the team's injury front, telling reporters that Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch five innings in a minor league rehabilitation start on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts. And if all goes well, Sale could be called up next week.
NBC Sports

How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Bello's first MLB...
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
ClutchPoints

Red Sox get tremendous updates on Chris Sale

The Red Sox received two major updates on star pitcher Chris Sale, per MLB insider Jon Morosi and Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Update: Chris Sale could return to #RedSox rotation as early as next week. Alex Cora told @MLBNetworkRadio that team officials will see how he’s feeling on Thursday after tomorrow’s injury rehab start. If all checks out, Sale’s subsequent game could be at @MLB level. @MLBNetwork.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello confirmed that he'll be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republicanreports. Bello has been dominant this season between stops at Worcester and Double-A, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 114:33 K:BB...
Boston Globe

Watch a Red Sox game in America's oldest public park

The Boston Common event brings free food, Wally meet-and-greets, and the big game on a big screen. Thanks to the Highland Street Foundation, the City of Boston and L.L.Bean, you can watch Red Sox players hit one (or hopefully a few) balls out of the park against the Cleveland Indians — all without shelling out a dollar. “Out of the Park” is a free, annual, family-friendly program that transforms a busy corner of the Boston Common into Fenway Park, complete with the NESN broadcast of the game live on a 16-by-30-foot video screen.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/6/2022

This AL East battle should be a good one! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut. 13 years tell them apart as Corey Kluber is still getting it done at age 36. Brayan Bello debuts for the Red Sox who are looking to fill sports as ace Chris Sale is looming a return. Boston is up by one game on the Rays in the AL East standings and so this proves to be a crucial game for both teams.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Called up Wednesday

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Lambert will return to the big leagues just two days after being optioned back to Triple-A, as Vince Velasquez (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The reliever owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in nine appearances with the White Sox this season.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Scheduled for inning Wednesday

Taylor (back) will throw an inning for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Taylor is set to follow a scheduled five innings from Chris Sale (ribs). He's already made six appearances since June 21, which is typically more than a reliever needs.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes part in baserunning

Hernandez (hip) took part in baserunning work and picked up at-bats in batting practice Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Hernandez's ability to run the bases may be the final hurdle he needs to clear in his recovery from a right hip strain before the Red Sox send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week. Once he's reinstated from the 15-day injured list, Hernandez should take over as Boston's everyday center fielder, with Jarren Duran moving into a bench role as a result.
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Filling in for Bassitt again

Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench Tuesday

Herrera isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Herrera, having gone 4-for-9 with two runs scored in two games to begin the month, sits while Mickey Moniak plays center field.
