Red Sox's Rich Hill: Could return in 2-to-4 weeks

The Boston Common event brings free food, Wally meet-and-greets, and the big game on a big screen. Thanks to the Highland Street Foundation, the City of Boston and L.L.Bean, you can watch Red Sox players hit one (or hopefully a few) balls out of the park against the Cleveland Indians — all without shelling out a dollar. “Out of the Park” is a free, annual, family-friendly program that transforms a busy corner of the Boston Common into Fenway Park, complete with the NESN broadcast of the game live on a 16-by-30-foot video screen.
Comments / 0