Communities postpone Tuesday night's fireworks shows due to weather

TUESDAY UPDATE — The annual fireworks show for the Fourth of July didn't happen for many communities due to severe weather Monday. Several communities were determined to celebrate Tuesday, but again chances for severe weather is stopping the show.

Jeremy Smith with the Village of Sussex said the decision to postpone again was the right call even though its unusual.

"It is not the first year we've had to reschedule Fourth of July, but it's the first year we've had to reschedule the reschedule," Smith said.

The unprecedented situation is not only impacting the Village of Sussex, but the City of Milwaukee, Greendale, New Berlin, and Germantown are also among others making that tough call.

When TMJ4 News reached out, several municipalities were busy trying to inform the public of the decision.

Wolverine Fireworks, a vendor that works with several of the communities said fireworks don't work well in the rain, and that they are ready to put on a great show when dates are decided.

Sussex will have one show in July and another in September. Smith said its a win-win after a soggy day on Monday.

For some communities, dates have not been announced, but organizers tell TMJ4 the show is still on in Whitefish Bay if the weather holds up Tuesday night.

For a complete list of canceled and rescheduled shows, click here .

______________________________________________________

Fireworks and Fourth of July go hand in hand, but this year, the threat for severe weather put a halt on several shows.

"It's sad to call it, but I think it's the right call," said Ian Thomson with the Hales Corners Fourth of July Committee.

In the Village of Hales Corner, onlookers rocked red, white and blue as they celebrated the last event of the day.

Thomson serves on the Fourth of July Committee and said this is the first time in over a decade the shows canceled due to weather.

"Last thing we want to do is put parade participants and parade spectators in dangers way," Thomson stated.

Hales Corners joins a long list of communities who canceled the fireworks show, including Milwaukee, Waukesha, Wauwatosa and Greenfield to name a few.

In Sullivan, inside the National Weather Service building is meteorologist Jaclyn Anderson. Anderson said her team has constantly been updating several communities.

"We will contact them and let them know what we're expecting, and it's really up to them to take the information and make the decision on their end," Anderson stated.

In total, they've briefed more than 20 communities of the potential for severe storms.

Anderson believes informing communities on what to expect will help them be weather aware.

The Village of Hales Corners will have its fireworks show on Aug. 2 during the towns night out.

For a complete list of canceled and rescheduled shows, click here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip