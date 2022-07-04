‘Not a time to be celebrating’: Pro choice protestors rally at state capitol on July 4

MADISON, Wis. — A couple of hundred protestors from Madison and across Wisconsin gathered at the state capitol on Monday to protest the overturning of Roe V. Wade ten days earlier.

The landmark decision has left Wisconsin with an 1849 abortion ban for nearly all procedures except those protecting the life of the mother, a law now facing legal challenges from attorney general Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers in the Dane County circuit court.

Responding to calls that have spread across social media in days leading up to the holiday, many in the crowd wore black to express a feeling of mourning on July 4 at the loss of their rights to bodily autonomy.

“I don’t feel that I’m valued as an American, so I’m in mourning for that,” said Jackie Allen, a protestor in black who recently moved from Illinois to Whitewater, Wis. “We’re not the minority anymore. We’ve been referred to as minorities. We have to support our LGBTQ community, we have to support our African American community. Together we are the majority.”

“Today, you normally wear red, white, and blue; flags, and all that stuff. Today is definitely not the day for that,” explained Trinity Rivera, a protestor in black from Fond du Lac and the mother of a five-month-old girl. “I don’t want her to have to remember something like this or be in a world where she would have to worry about this.”

Signs throughout the crowd expressed a sentiment where women felt robbed of independence and decried the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning the decades-long precedent permitting abortions across the country, now leaving it up to states and a patchwork of laws nationwide.

“I’m wearing black today in solidarity…I just feel like it’s not a time to be celebrating, and I’m feeling very sad and angry,” said Daniel Wise, a UW-Madison student wearing black who also spoke at the rally. He and his husband have been married for four years, and also fear that the federal protections for gay marriage established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 may be next — relying on the same underlying legal principle upon which Roe was founded.

“I’m just so sad, and then it went from sadness to anger. I can’t believe they’re stripping people of rights that they’ve previously had.”

