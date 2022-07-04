Pitman Independence Day parade (PHOTOS)
The Pitman Independence Day parade took place Monday. Paradegoers lined Broadway to watch the festivities. The Pitman High School Panther Band and string band Bonsal Blues Band performed...www.nj.com
The Pitman Independence Day parade took place Monday. Paradegoers lined Broadway to watch the festivities. The Pitman High School Panther Band and string band Bonsal Blues Band performed...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0