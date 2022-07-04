ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitman, NJ

Pitman Independence Day parade (PHOTOS)

By Lori M. Nichols
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
The Pitman Independence Day parade took place Monday. Paradegoers lined Broadway to watch the festivities. The Pitman High School Panther Band and string band Bonsal Blues Band performed...

NJ.com

