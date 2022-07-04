ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrankfurter-munching phenom Joey "Jaws" Chestnut put a protester in a chokehold while gobbling his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess. In a decisive chowdown...

www.foxsports.com

deseret.com

Joey Chestnut eats 63 hotdogs — and takes down a protester

Even a protester in a Darth Vader mask couldn’t keep Joey Chestnut from winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 15th time. During the July 4 competition at Coney Island in New York, Chestnut was downing his 18th hot dog when protesters took to the stage. One protester — who was wearing a Darth Vader mask and holding an “Expose Smithfield Deathstar” sign — bumped into the competitive eater, NBC Sports reported. Chestnut proceeded to wrap his arm around the protester’s neck and pull him to the ground.
ETOnline.com

Guitarist Carlos Santana Hospitalized After Collapsing Onstage From 'Exhaustion and Dehydration'

Carlos Santana is recovering after he was hospitalized Tuesday night. The legendary guitarist passed out on stage during a performance in Michigan. Santana, 74, was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, when he collapsed and was quickly attended to. Videos taken by concertgoers showed that he was conscious and waving to fans while wheeled off stage.
CLARKSTON, MI
CBS Sports

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, prop bets 2022: Joey Chestnut picks, predictions from top Vegas expert

The 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Content returns to Coney Island on Monday, and two of competitive eating's all-time greats will aim to extend their records. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, who will be eating on crutches due to a ruptured tendon, seeks his record 15th Mustard Belt, and his 15th in 16 years, while aiming to break the mark of 76 hot dogs and buns (HDBs) he set last year. Miki Sudo was on maternity leave last year but will be back for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 to try for her record eighth title and to top her all-time mark of 48.5 HDBs set in 2020. The event was held at the Brooklyn Cyclones' Maimonides Park but will return to the spotlight on Coney Island after a two-year pandemic-related absence. Chestnut was upset by Matt Stonie in 2015, when he lost 62-60, but the 38-year-old has consumed at least 70 HDBs every year since.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest bettors refunded after fan incident

Nothing was going to stop Joey Chestnut from winning his 15th men's championship at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, N.Y., on the Fourth of July. Not even an exuberant protestor. Looking to make a wager on your favorite sporting event? Head on over to...
GAMBLING
Benzinga

From Frankfurters To Chokeholds: How Joey Chestnut Won Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Legendary hot dog eater Joey Chestnut won the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 15th time, but this year's victory included a twist — of the neck. During the July 4 celebration in Coney Island, Brooklyn, a person protesting against the treatment of factory farm animals stormed the stage carrying a poster that read "Expose Smithfield's Deathstar" while sporting a Darth Vader mask. The protester bumped into Chestnut as he was chowing down on the dogs.
BROOKLYN, NY
Decider.com

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Live Stream: Where To Watch The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Live

The Fourth of July is synonymous with fireworks, barbecues, and, of course, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest!. Last year, Joey Chestnut devoured 76 hot dogs and buns in a cool ten-minutes to set yet another world record and capture the 2021 title. Can the famed competitive eater stomach another record as he returns to Coney Island to defend his championship? Time will tell.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Joey Chestnut Going Viral Before Competition

Joey Chestnut is ready to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day. Chestnut is trying to contest the championship, despite being on crutches. The National Hot Dog Eating Contest will finally take place on Independence Day again after a two-year hiatus. It wasn't being held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX Sports

Scooby Wright lets 'Shark Dog' loose, lifts Stallions to title

CANTON, Ohio — It had to be Scooby, (W)right?!. With a black snap-back atop his head and twisted backward like a shark fin, the Birmingham Stallions linebacker, the man whose spirit animal is a shark dog, gave me a blow-by-blow of how he scored the touchdown that sealed a 33-30 victory over the Philadelphia Stars in the inaugural United States Football League Championship game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Greyson F

Texas Taco Chain Opening First Restaurant in Town

A new taco joint has opened here in the Valley.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For one reason or another, Phoenix is often a proving ground for tacos. Whether from an independent restaurant owner or a massive chain, tacos inevitably find their way to the Valley. Few cities in the country (if not the world) have the sheer volume of taco restaurants as metro Phoenix, and a new launch in the city will only increase competition between the different restaurant options available.
PHOENIX, AZ
TODAY.com

Carlos Santana collapses onstage during his concert in Michigan

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during his Michigan show on Tuesday night. The 74-year-old rock legend was performing at Pine Knob Music theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, when he was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration, Santana’s representative Michael Jensen confirmed. The guitarist was transported from the outdoor amphitheater, some 40...
MICHIGAN STATE

