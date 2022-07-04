ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

US: COVID Shots for Autumn Must Target Omicron

Voice of America
 2 days ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, says COVID-19 booster shots for autumn will have to add protection against the latest Omicron sub-variants. Two widely used COVID-19 shots made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have saved millions of lives worldwide in just their first year of use. The FDA...

learningenglish.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

China Allows AstraZeneca's COVID Preventive Drug in Southern City

BEIJING - AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L antibody cocktail for COVID-19 prevention has been cleared for use in a medical tourism zone in China's southern province of Hainan ahead of national approval, local media said on Tuesday. China allows early use of new medical products in the special zone in Qionghai city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

New US Study Helps Demystify Long COVID Brain Fog

Washington — A small new study published Tuesday by scientists at the U.S. National Institutes of Health suggests that the immune response triggered by coronavirus infections damages the brain's blood vessels and could be responsible for long COVID symptoms. The paper, published in the journal Brain, was based on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc
Voice of America

Fresh COVID-19 Outbreaks Put Millions Under Lockdown in China

Shanghai, China — Tens of millions of people were under lockdown across China on Wednesday and businesses in a major tourist city were forced to close as fresh COVID-19 clusters sparked fears of wider restrictions. Chinese health authorities have reported more than 300 infections in the historic northern city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Investigational Vaccine Meets RSV Inoculation Challenge

Investigational vaccine demonstrates efficacy against respiratory syncytial virus in trial with adults inoculated with active RSV. An investigational vaccine demonstrated protection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection in a proof-of-concept, human infection model with healthy, young adult participants challenged with intranasal inoculation of the active virus. "The challenge model was...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Voice of America

Computer Hackers Claim to Have Data of 1 Billion Chinese

Computer hackers say they stole information on about 1 billion Chinese people from a Shanghai police database. If true, it would be one of the largest hacking incidents in history. News agencies report that an internet user going by the name of “ChinaDan” placed a message on Breach Forums last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Voice of America

Malawi 'Exporting' Nurses Because of Unemployment

Malawi's National Organization for Nurses and Midwives says about 2,000 nurses will leave the country this year for jobs in Saudi Arabia and the United States. The group says the nurses were forced to take jobs abroad due to high unemployment in Malawi. Health rights campaigners say the brain drain is alarming as more than half of nursing positions in Malawi's public hospitals are vacant, which the government blames on lack of funding.
JOBS
Voice of America

Captioning Tool Expansion Helps People with Hearing Loss

The number of tools used to caption words has been expanding in recent years. The tools are especially helpful for people with hearing loss who may not be able to use traditional hearing aids. Captioning services used to be limited mostly to television shows. But in recent years, developers have...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Identification of RPGR ORF15 mutation for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa in a large Chinese family and in vitro correction with prime editor

X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) is the most severe form of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and one of the leading causes of blindness in the world. Currently, there is no effective treatment for RP. In the present study, we recruited a XLRP family and identified a 4"‰bp deletion mutation (c. 2234_2237del) in RPGR ORF15 with Sanger sequencing, which was located in the exact same region as the missing XES (X chromosome exome sequencing) coverage. Then, we generated cell lines harboring the identified mutation and corrected it via enhanced prime editing system (ePE). Collectively, Sanger sequencing identified a pathogenic mutation in RPGR ORF15 for XLRP which was corrected with ePE. This study provides a valuable insight for genetic counseling of the afflicted family members and prenatal diagnosis, also paves a way for applying prime editing based gene therapy in those patients.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Machine learning goes with the flow

An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm trained to listen to patients pass urine is able to identify abnormal flows and could be a useful and cost-effective means of monitoring and managing urology patients at home. It is presented today at the European Association of Urology annual congress (EAU22), in Amsterdam. The...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New technique for detecting typhoid infections faster, which is more accurate than conventional testing

An international team of researchers found a new technique for detecting typhoidal Salmonella infections that can significantly help vaccination planning in countries where typhoid is prevalent. The new approach detects typhoid antibodies in dried blood spots. It is faster and more accurate than blood cultures and simplifies disease detection in remote areas.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Reuters

Israel allows COVID vaccine for children under five

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli Health Ministry on Wednesday gave the green light for the vaccination of children between the ages of 6 months to five years against COVID-19. The Health Ministry said the vaccine was particularly recommended for those who were at high risk due to a chronic illness or medical treatment that weaken their immune system.
WORLD
Nature.com

Protection of hamsters challenged with SARS-CoV-2 after two doses of MVC-COV1901 vaccine followed by a single intranasal booster with nanoemulsion adjuvanted S-2P vaccine

Intramuscular vaccines have greatly reduced hospitalization and death due to severe COVID-19. However, most countries are experiencing a resurgence of infection driven predominantly by the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2. In response, booster dosing of COVID-19 vaccines has been implemented in many countries to address waning immunity and reduced protection against the variants. However, intramuscular boosting fails to elicit mucosal immunity and therefore does not solve the problem of persistent viral carriage and transmission, even in patients protected from severe disease. In this study, two doses of stabilized prefusion SARS-CoV-2 spike (S-2P)-based intramuscular vaccine adjuvanted with Alum/CpG1018, MVC-COV1901, were used as a primary vaccination series, followed by an intranasal booster vaccination with nanoemulsion (NE01)-adjuvanted S-2P vaccine in a hamster model to demonstrate immunogenicity and protection from viral challenge. Here we report that this vaccination regimen resulted not only in the induction of robust immunity and protection against weight loss and lung pathology following challenge with SARS-CoV-2, but also led to increased viral clearance from both upper and lower respiratory tracts. Our findings showed that intramuscular MVC-COV1901 vaccine followed by a booster with intranasal NE01-adjuvanted vaccine promotes protective immunity against both viral infection and disease, suggesting that this immunization protocol may offer a solution in addressing a significant, unmet medical need for both the COVID-19 and future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Canada to Throw Out 13.6 Million Expired Doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Canada is preparing to throw away 13.6 million doses of its available AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to a lack of demand. According to the Associated Press, Canada signed a contract with the company in 2020 to receive 20 million doses of its vaccine. Following the agreement, between March and June 2021, about 2.3 million Canadians reportedly received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

HC Wainwright Believes Ayala's Initial Cancer Data Is Encouraging

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc AYALA reported data from Part A of its Phase 2 (RINGSIDE) trial evaluating AL102 in patients with desmoid tumors on Tuesday. At 16 weeks, one of 13 patients treated with AL102 demonstrated an unconfirmed partial response, which HC Wainwright believes signals encouraging initial activity. HC Wainwright reiterated...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

AstraZeneca agreed to acquire biotechnology firm TeneoTwo Inc in a deal worth up to $1.27 billion on Tuesday, in a move to bolster its roster of therapies to treat blood cancers. At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
foodsafetynews.com

COVID-19 measures still impacting foodborne disease stats in Norway

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is still being felt in figures on foodborne infections as the majority of them decreased in Norway this past year. In 2021, there was a decline for most infectious diseases that spread from food, water and animals and are subject to notification. This is probably due to less travel and infection control measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Nanoparticle Vaccine Protects Mice And Monkeys Against COVID-19 Variants And SARS

The millions of lives saved by mRNA vaccines show the old ways of making vaccines are not the final word. Another technique under exploration uses protein-carrying nanoparticles, with encouraging signs for universal flu vaccines and even against cancer. Now, we can add broad-spectrum coronavirus protection to that list. New COVID-19...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy