Tallahassee, FL

Southwood hosts Independence Day parade, festival

By WTXL Staff reports
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Southwood Art of Living is holding its annual Independence Day Parade and Festival Monday.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. along Baringer Hill and Grove Park Drive and leads into the event site.

The festival starts at 6 p.m.

There will be live music, kid activities, games, vendors and food trucks.

You can also check out a fireworks show.

"It's an ordeal but it's so exciting to finally see it coming to fruition, seeing it all coming together. But most importantly, seeing our community members coming out and having a great time," Nicole Hoffman, Southwood Art of Living director said.

You do need a wristband for games and activities.

If you're not an amenity card holder, you can buy them for $10 cash.

