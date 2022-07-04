ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full alternate side parking returns Tuesday — most drivers must move cars twice a week

By Clayton Guse, New York Daily News
 2 days ago
Photos for story on alternate side parking story. Howard Simmons/New York Daily News/TNS

The “brake” from alternate side parking rules is over starting Tuesday.

That’s when the city’s street cleaning will return to pre-pandemic norms, more than two years after then-Mayor Bill de Blasio reduced the number of days motorists are required to move their cars for street cleaning.

The change means most car owners will need to move their cars twice a week or risk a $65 ticket. In some areas, they’ll have to move for street sweeping three or more times a week.

On March 17, 2020, de Blasio altered the rules as a way to help New Yorkers stay inside as the city battled the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since then, car owners have only been required to move their cars on residential streets one day a week.

The reduced street sweeping led to dirtier curbs — and Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch in April said it went on for far too long.

“The dirty little secret here is that when ASP went to one day a week instead of two in practice it was like having no cleaning on many blocks in the city.” Tisch said as she announced the return of alternate side parking .

More trash on dirty streets caused problems last September when the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the city with record levels of rainfall. Garbage clogged sewer drains across the five boroughs , which worsened the flooding so badly that city officials asked local residents to help clear them out.

The restoration of the full alternate side parking and regular street sweeping is expected to cost the city an additional $2 million in the fiscal year that started Friday compared to last year.

Mayor Adams recently announced an initiative to purchase smaller, more nimble street sweepers designed to clean the city’s network of protected bike lanes.

A higher percentage of New Yorkers use cars to get around than before the pandemic. Data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority shows roughly 913,000 cars passed through the agency’s nine bridges and tunnels each day in April, up slightly from the 902,000 daily crossings the agency recorded at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, subway ridership is down about 40% from before the pandemic.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

