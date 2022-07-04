ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A timeline of Nick Kyrgios' and Stefanos Tsitsipas' turbulent relationship, from being double partners to playing one of the most ill-tempered Wimbledon matches ever.

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. Getty/Simon Stacpoole; Getty/Clive Brunskill
  • Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have one of the most turbulent relationships in tennis.
  • The former doubles partners have often beefed online and last week met in an ill-tempered affair at Wimbledon.
  • Take a look back at their complicated past below.

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have one of the most turbulent relationships in tennis.

The pair were once doubles partners, but they have been intermittently fighting off the court for years and last week played one of the most ill-tempered matches on Wimbledon history, after which they both exchanged verbal blows.

Below, Insider takes a look back at their complicated past.

Ahead of the 2018 US Open, Kyrgios appeared to poke fun at Tsitsipas on social media after he had posted about his experiences in New York.

"It's amazing how many sounds you can hear while walking in NYC," wrote the Greek on Twitter. "Just close your eyes and absorb."

Kyrgios retweeted the post alongside and wrote "Da fuq" – slang for, "What the fuck."

Tsitsipas did not take kindly to the comment, firing back by criticizing Kyrgios' very public love of video games.

"It's not sitting in my room playing video games, Fortnite like someone does," he said. "It's better going outside and creating something rather than just sitting inside playing video games for the whole day, which I did before and now see no point in doing."

At the Citi Open in Washington in July 2019, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas teamed up to play in the men's doubles.

The partnership came about after Kyrgios had said in a podcast he would like to play alongside the Greek.

It didn't last long, however, as the pair were knocked out in the first round within 66 minutes.

Before arguing online again in 2021.

—Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) July 18, 2021

This time, it was a post from Tsitsipas about the idea of making coaching legal in tennis which rubbed Kyrgios the wrong way.

"Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis," tweeted the Greek. "The sport needs to embrace it."

Kyrgios replied calling the idea "terrible."

The two then engaged in a back-and-forth conversation about the topic before Kyrgios, who doesn't travel with a coach, took a swipe at Tsitsipas by saying: "Seemed to have done fine without a coach against you my guy."

Insider

Insider

