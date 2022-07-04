ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Argentina peso drops as left-leaning economy minister named

By DANIEL POLITI
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UO56u_0gUgQJcg00

Argentina’s peso fell and stock prices dipped Monday after left-leaning Silvina Batakis was named economy minister following the surprise resignation of her more moderate predecessor over the weekend as the country struggles with economic woes.

Batakis was named late Sunday to take over from Martín Guzmán, who was largely seen as a moderate voice within President Alberto Fernández’s Cabinet. Guzmán had been the target of strong criticism from more left-leaning elements of the governing coalition, including Vice President Cristina Fernández, who is not related to the president.

The peso’s value was down 18% at one point in the informal market Monday, reaching 280 per dollar, before recovering some late in the day. Prices for government bonds plunged as much as 10%, signaling fears of worsening inflation, while stocks also saw declines.

The historic volatility of the peso means Argentines largely save in U.S. dollars and the exchange rate is closely followed as a general barometer for the economy.

Some analysts cautioned it was too early to say if the peso is at a new low because trading activity was very light Monday, indicating that many people might be taking a wait-and-see attitude.

“These are prices that must be taken with a grain of salt today,” said Gustavo Ber, an economist who heads local consultancy Estudio Ber.

But others said it was a signal that after serveral economic crashes in recent decades, Argentines are worried that inflation already running at an annual rate of 60% will worsen under Batakis, who was sworn in late Monday afternoon.

“This is what we expected, a pretty strong reaction from the markets,” said Marcos Buscaglia, an economist who is a partner at local consulting firm Alberdi Partners.

Argentines crowded into stores over the weekend to buy big ticket items like refrigerators and ovens.

“More inflation is on the way,” Buscaglia predicted, saying the appointment of Batakis indicates that the policy preferences of the left-leaning vice president are predominating in the government.

Fernández, who herself was Argentina's president in 2007-2015 and continues to hold a strong base of support, has publicly criticized austerity efforts meant to try to tame inflation.

Guzmán, who was seen as a close ally of the president, resigned Saturday with a seven-page letter posted on Twitter at a time of tension in the governing coalition about how to deal with the economic problems gripping the country.

In addition to inflation, Batakis will have to deal with an economy in which about four of every 10 Argentines are poor and the Central Bank is running perilously low on hard currency reserves.

Batakis has a long history of public service and was the economy minister of Buenos Aires province, the country’s most populous district, in 2011-2015 under then Gov. Daniel Scioli, who was recently named the federal production minister.

A big question mark involves the future of the country’s recent deal with the International Monetary Fund to restructure $44 billion in debt.

Many left-leaning members of the governing coalition have publicly opposed the IMF agreement, saying it involves too many concessions to the multilateral institution that will hamper growth.

While the country waits for Batakis to lay out her plan for the future, some analysts caution her path forward is difficult.

“One would expect the new minister would try to calm the financial market first, and then order the macro (economy),” said Matias Carugati, an economist with Consultora Seido. “But it really is difficult to know today whether that will happen, considering we do not have a lot of information about the government plan. They’re assuring continuity with respect to what Guzmán was doing, but it was precisely that plan that led to his resignation.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martín Guzmán
Person
Alberto Fernández
Person
Daniel Scioli
CNBC

Bezos slams Biden's call for gasoline stations to cut prices

Jeff Bezos criticized President Joe Biden for calling on companies running gasoline stations to lower their prices. The Amazon founder said Biden's comments are either "straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics." High gasoline prices have contributed to a surge in consumer prices. Amazon.com founder Jeff...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Peso#Government Bonds#Argentines
International Business Times

Brazil's Fertilizer Imports Jump As Farmers Prepare To Plant New Crop

Brazilian fertilizer imports in June jumped 18.6% and totaled 4.15 million tonnes, according to government data released on Friday, quashing fears of delivery disruptions amid trade sanctions on key suppliers. The data suggests that Brazil, which imports about 85% of its fertilizer needs, should have enough of these inputs to...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

High inflation will last for years amid global turmoil, hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’ says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Burry, the prolific tweeter and hedge fund manager whose prescient bet against the housing market before the 2008 financial crisis was featured in The Big Short, said Tuesday that he thinks inflation could persist for years.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Argentina
International Business Times

U.S. Dollar Weakens Against Euro, Sterling In U.S. Holiday Trading

The euro and sterling rose on Monday against the dollar in a quiet trading session amid a holiday in the U.S., while global risk sentiment has improved. With the U.S. markets closed for Independence Day, markets expected a light trading day, with major currencies gaining some ground against the U.S. dollar, which had climbed to a two-week high on Friday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program said in a report Thursday.The UNDP estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after the war, living off $1.90 a day or less. This pushed the total number globally at this threshold to 9% of the world's population. An additional 20 million people slipped to the poverty line of $3.20 a day. In low-income countries, families...
BUSINESS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy