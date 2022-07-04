ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

States Where Quits Are On the Rise

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06E52o_0gUgQIjx00 Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months - a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 4.4 million Americans quit their job in April 2022, closely in line with the number reported in March and just shy of the all time high of 4.5 million in November 2021.

A recent survey published by the Pew Research Center found that low pay and limited room for advancement were the most common reasons Americans are leaving their jobs.

While many states reported either no change in quits or a month over month decline, in much of the country, quits are on the rise.

Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where quits are rising fastest. States are ranked by the change in number of people who quit in April 2022, the most recent month of available data, compared to the number of quits in March 2022.

It is important to note that even in states where quits fell in April, quit rates - the number of quits as a share of the total labor force - remained historically high. In most states, the number of people who quit their job in April is higher than the number who quit in April 2021.

Though there are exceptions, states with higher quit rates tend to have unemployment rates below the national average of 3.6%. Since quits do not include workers who retire, each of the 4.4 million Americans who quit in April presumably plans to take another job. A stronger job market, therefore, may incentivize workers to look for better opportunities, while workers in states with weaker job markers may be deterred. (Here is a look at the states where unemployment is at an all time low.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eFgv_0gUgQIjx00

50. Utah
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -25.8% (17,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 49,000 (2.9% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 1.9%
> Labor force size: 1,714,407 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBlvx_0gUgQIjx00

49. Arizona
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -23.8% (31,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 99,000 (3.3% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.2%
> Labor force size: 3,556,902 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3KLY_0gUgQIjx00

48. Wyoming
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -23.1% (3,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 10,000 (3.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.3%
> Labor force size: 290,691 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RcpN_0gUgQIjx00

47. Vermont
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -22.2% (2,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 7,000 (2.3% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.5%
> Labor force size: 332,746 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gU3x1_0gUgQIjx00

46. Pennsylvania
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -15.3% (20,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 111,000 (1.9% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.8%
> Labor force size: 6,409,766 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JawFq_0gUgQIjx00

45. Nevada
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -14.9% (7,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 40,000 (2.8% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 5.0%
> Labor force size: 1,508,783 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2usW_0gUgQIjx00

44. Florida
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -13.1% (50,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 333,000 (3.6% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.0%
> Labor force size: 10,542,655 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Jw1S_0gUgQIjx00

43. Hawaii
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -11.8% (2,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 15,000 (2.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.1%
> Labor force size: 673,630 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XftqI_0gUgQIjx00

42. Alaska
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -11.8% (2,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 15,000 (4.7% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.8%
> Labor force size: 361,817 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5BbZ_0gUgQIjx00

41. Washington
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -10.4% (11,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 95,000 (2.7% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.1%
> Labor force size: 4,023,291 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7WiO_0gUgQIjx00

40. Montana
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -10.0% (2,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 18,000 (3.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.3%
> Labor force size: 560,660 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AARQP_0gUgQIjx00

39. Texas
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -8.2% (36,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 403,000 (3.0% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.3%
> Labor force size: 14,459,425 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M27X4_0gUgQIjx00

38. South Dakota
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -7.7% (1,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 12,000 (2.7% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.3%
> Labor force size: 473,832 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rH9FM_0gUgQIjx00

37. Ohio
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -4.1% (6,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 139,000 (2.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.0%
> Labor force size: 5,773,484 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNAvP_0gUgQIjx00

36. North Carolina
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -3.9% (6,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 148,000 (3.1% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.4%
> Labor force size: 5,056,492 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMKVn_0gUgQIjx00

35. Oregon
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -3.4% (2,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 56,000 (2.9% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.7%
> Labor force size: 2,193,742 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fi9W_0gUgQIjx00

34. Colorado
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -3.0% (3,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 97,000 (3.4% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.6%
> Labor force size: 3,225,366 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGstT_0gUgQIjx00

33. New Jersey
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: -2.7% (3,000 fewer quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 108,000 (2.6% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.1%
> Labor force size: 4,634,049 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Swav_0gUgQIjx00

32. Minnesota
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: None
> Total quits in April 2022: 72,000 (2.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.2%
> Labor force size: 3,080,002 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSwDq_0gUgQIjx00

31. South Carolina
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: None
> Total quits in April 2022: 86,000 (3.9% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.3%
> Labor force size: 2,391,819 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvpDd_0gUgQIjx00

30. Louisiana
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: None
> Total quits in April 2022: 63,000 (3.3% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.1%
> Labor force size: 2,100,393 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo07L_0gUgQIjx00

29. Idaho
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: None
> Total quits in April 2022: 29,000 (3.6% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.6%
> Labor force size: 937,017 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qu2Br_0gUgQIjx00

28. West Virginia
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: None
> Total quits in April 2022: 23,000 (3.3% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.6%
> Labor force size: 794,631 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cco7f_0gUgQIjx00

27. Rhode Island
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: None
> Total quits in April 2022: 14,000 (2.8% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.2%
> Labor force size: 569,045 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1dOZ_0gUgQIjx00

26. Delaware
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: None
> Total quits in April 2022: 15,000 (3.3% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.5%
> Labor force size: 498,950 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vO2CE_0gUgQIjx00

25. Wisconsin
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +1.3% (1,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 80,000 (2.7% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.8%
> Labor force size: 3,147,274 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQrLe_0gUgQIjx00

24. California
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +2.0% (9,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 465,000 (2.7% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.6%
> Labor force size: 19,229,150 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBZIb_0gUgQIjx00

23. Arkansas
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +2.3% (1,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 44,000 (3.4% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.2%
> Labor force size: 1,349,553 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRUog_0gUgQIjx00

22. Illinois
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +3.0% (5,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 172,000 (2.9% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.6%
> Labor force size: 6,449,597 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeOGm_0gUgQIjx00

21. Indiana
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +3.6% (4,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 114,000 (3.6% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.2%
> Labor force size: 3,347,991 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytpTW_0gUgQIjx00

20. New Mexico
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +4.0% (1,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 26,000 (3.1% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 5.3%
> Labor force size: 949,673 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Rtkz_0gUgQIjx00

19. Alabama
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +4.3% (3,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 72,000 (3.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.8%
> Labor force size: 2,276,371 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKE5l_0gUgQIjx00

18. New York
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +5.5% (10,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 191,000 (2.0% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.5%
> Labor force size: 9,404,038 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QyRN_0gUgQIjx00

17. Maine
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +6.3% (1,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 17,000 (2.7% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.3%
> Labor force size: 678,788 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSCkA_0gUgQIjx00

16. Mississippi
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +7.9% (3,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 41,000 (3.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.1%
> Labor force size: 1,264,202 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLpgy_0gUgQIjx00

15. Virginia
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +8.6% (9,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 114,000 (2.8% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.0%
> Labor force size: 4,330,002 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ms1pt_0gUgQIjx00

14. Maryland
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +8.8% (6,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 74,000 (2.7% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.2%
> Labor force size: 3,196,817 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SdrB_0gUgQIjx00

13. Georgia
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +10.1% (17,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 185,000 (3.9% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.1%
> Labor force size: 5,267,587 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGlsZ_0gUgQIjx00

12. Tennessee
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +10.8% (11,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 113,000 (3.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.2%
> Labor force size: 3,388,428 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRb7i_0gUgQIjx00

11. Oklahoma
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +11.3% (6,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 59,000 (3.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.7%
> Labor force size: 1,868,236 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmDpS_0gUgQIjx00

10. Kentucky
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +11.4% (8,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 78,000 (4.0% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.9%
> Labor force size: 2,062,849 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FC0Zd_0gUgQIjx00

9. Massachusetts
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +12.5% (9,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 81,000 (2.2% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.1%
> Labor force size: 3,775,535 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCetJ_0gUgQIjx00

8. Nebraska
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +13.3% (4,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 34,000 (3.3% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 1.9%
> Labor force size: 1,060,739 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4pCG_0gUgQIjx00

7. Kansas
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +13.9% (5,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 41,000 (2.9% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.4%
> Labor force size: 1,501,739 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgCGS_0gUgQIjx00

6. Connecticut
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +14.7% (5,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 39,000 (2.4% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.4%
> Labor force size: 1,887,900 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpLOo_0gUgQIjx00

5. Michigan
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +16.4% (18,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 128,000 (3.0% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.3%
> Labor force size: 4,833,339 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUC7j_0gUgQIjx00

4. Iowa
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +16.7% (7,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 49,000 (3.1% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.0%
> Labor force size: 1,697,705 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amfxM_0gUgQIjx00

3. New Hampshire
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +17.6% (3,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 20,000 (2.9% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.3%
> Labor force size: 759,932 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1Ki6_0gUgQIjx00

2. North Dakota
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +27.3% (3,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 14,000 (3.3% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.8%
> Labor force size: 410,859 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LImTO_0gUgQIjx00

1. Missouri
> Change in quits, March-April 2022: +45.7% (32,000 more quits)
> Total quits in April 2022: 102,000 (3.5% of workforce)
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.4%
> Labor force size: 3,091,654 people

Methodology

To determine the states where quits are on the rise, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. States are ranked by the percent change in the number of people who quit in April 2022 compared to the previous month. Quits are defined as voluntary departures from an employer and do not include those entering retirement. In the case of a tie, the state with a smaller labor force in April ranked higher.

Figures on unemployment and labor force size, which includes Americans either working or actively looking for work, are also from the BLS.

