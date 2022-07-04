ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Rosendin lights up San Francisco Giants Player Development Center

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026RH3_0gUgQGyV00

The San Francisco Giants Player Development Center at Papago Park in Phoenix has recently been completed after four years.

The project brought together some big names in construction, including Okland Contruction, Frontier Golf and Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company with a regional office in Tempe, according to a press release.

Rosendin provided full-service electrical contracting and design-assist services on a new 52,000 square feet clubhouse, 15,000 square feet maintenance building, and 30,000 square feet building that houses the league’s first indoor half field, as well as batting and pitching lanes. In Arizona’s desert environment, indoor training is a huge benefit for year-round conditioning.

“We were thrilled to work on this unique project for the San Francisco Giants, City of Phoenix and City of Scottsdale because it is the first of its kind facility that provides climate controlled training space for elite baseball players to develop their skills,” Tony DeVito, project manager at Rosendin, said in the release. “Our teams have decades of experience building and renovating spaces for sports teams, so we worked closely with the Okland Construction, Frontier Golf and Populous Architects to ensure every area would be well lit and safe without radiating extra heat.”

Rosendin also completed electrical and lighting upgrades on the clubhouse in sections which include over half a dozen locker rooms, weight room, classrooms, dining and office space. Populous Architects designed the space to reflect the desert of Papago Park using natural materials, reclaimed wood and specialized lighting installation, while providing suitable exteriors that complimented the natural landscape of Papago Park.

According to the press release, the $3.42 million service contract was broken into four projects starting in 2019 and included electrical upgrades, SES repair and underground electrical work. The timeline was directly impacted by COVID-19 and at one time the project was halted to reduce costs while the baseball team dealt with pandemic restrictions.

“Thanks to all our trade partners including Rosendin, who helped navigate a very challenging time. The project was delivered on time, on budget, and with a huge emphasis on attention to detail. From pre-construction to final completion, Rosendin was truly a great teammate,” Morgan Betancourt, Okland project director, said in the release.

To date, Rosendin has a $4 billion portfolio of work that includes sports stadiums, entertainment facilities, and complex mission-critical data center facilities for some of the largest high-tech, social media, and co-location corporations in the country.

Rosendin is known in Arizona’s construction industry for projects including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing facility, hotels, schools, government buildings and transportation lines.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Senita on Cave Creek rental community sells for $109.5M

Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, a national full-service real estate firm, today announced it has added to its national portfolio of multifamily properties with the purchase of Senita on Cave Creek, a 15-building, 240-unit luxury rental community at 23555 N. Desert Peak Parkway in Phoenix. This is the company’s first property acquisition in Arizona.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Metro Phoenix is jam-packed with restaurants and bars. Every strip mall and shopping center offers a range of exciting options for lunch, dinner, or a snack. But with that sheer amount of spots, each month, some have to go. This month, a couple of longstanding restaurants served their last regulars, a brand new Italian joint called it quits and a few spaces underwent an evolution of sorts.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3.32 acres of land at Tempe Town Lake sells for $33.75M

3.32 acres of vacant land on the south side of Tempe Town Lake has been sold for $33.75 million, according to Vizzda. That equates to $10,165,663 per acre. The transaction — which closed June 30 — was a related sale between two McBride Cohen Management Group entities. The...
TEMPE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Tempe, AZ
Government
Scottsdale, AZ
Sports
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Mici Italian is now open in Gilbert

Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado has opened its first Arizona location, bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food outside Colorado for the first time. Mici’s new restaurant is located in the Gilbert, Arizona community at 5498 South Power Road Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85295.
GILBERT, AZ
santansun.com

2 Chandler complexes change hands in big deals

Two Chandler complexes changed hands last month at prices well above what the sellers paid for them only a few years ago, continuing a trend that has dominated the East Valley multifamily sector for the past year. Investment company JP Morgan bought the 240-unit San Palmas complex on N. Mission...
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdaleairpark.com

A Sweet Spot: Indian Bend and Scottsdale roads bustle with activity

For more than 100 years, the area around Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads has attracted modest farmers, land speculators, captains of industry, Arabian horse and Angus cattle breeders, tourists, railroad history buffs, family picnics, veterans, civic group events, shoppers and diners. Soon it will add a new dimension — a...
azbigmedia.com

Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline in Mesa sells for $433K per unit

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline, a boutique, 104-unit multifamily asset in Mesa, Arizona. The $45 million sales price represents $432,692 per unit. “Over the past 10-plus years, population growth within a three-mile radius...
MESA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Devito
AZFamily

The Peak Wellness Spa in north Scottsdale taking ‘biohacking’ to new heights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peak Wellness Spa takes biohacking the body to a whole new level. Biohacking means changing your chemistry and physiology through science and self-experimentation to increase energy and vitality. At The Peak Wellness, they want to address your overall health through cryotherapy, PBM therapy, IV drip therapy, body shaping, oxygen therapy, PEMF, compression therapy, and aesthetics.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdaleairpark.com

Sharing Stories: Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Valley housing market dashing toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market last week predicted that the entire region could see a balanced market — with supply meeting demand — by September. Buckeye is almost there, according to the Cromford Report, and likely will be the first to achieve...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

5 Reasons to Call These Downtown Phoenix Apartments Home

From its prime location to its no-maintenance way of life, here are the top five reasons to call Adeline Luxury Living, the luxurious new Downtown Phoenix apartments, home. Pooches are part of the family at this dog-friendly community. The Downtown Phoenix apartments have a pet wash and pet parlor area located on the ground floor (stocked with Burt’s Bees pet shampoo and grooming supplies). Plus, 11th-floor pooch park allows dogs to run around while fur moms and dads can soak in the views. And if you need to arrange Spot’s grooming appointment, for instance, Adeline’s concierge can take care of that task for you.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Buildings#Data Center#Urban Construction#Okland Contruction#City Of Scottsdale#The Okland Construction
chandleraz.gov

City of Chandler launches Chandler Flex — on-demand ride share service

CHANDLER, Ariz – On July 12, the City of Chandler will launch Chandler Flex, a new on-demand, shared transportation service. A minivan picks you up and takes you where you want to go in a limited service area within Chandler. It is a shared ride service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off along the way.
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale voters to begin weighing in

The candidates still have just under a month to keep campaigning for the Aug. 2 election, but voters this week can begin weighing in on the hotly contested race for three seats on Scottsdale City Council as early ballots hit mailboxes. People who haven’t registered have only two more days...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
prescottenews.com

Wranglers Stumble in Phoenix 40-28 – Ron Williams

The Arizona Rattlers evened up the season series with a 40-28 last night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Kaleb Barker and Quentin Randolph were back in the starting lineup, with the two connecting for the final two Wrangler TDs of the night. In the end, it came down to making plays and the Rattlers did just that. The loss drops Northern Arizona into second place with two regular season games left to play.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey signs landmark $1.2 billion ‘water protection’ bill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey signed a landmark water bill Wednesday morning in the Phoenix capitol rotunda. The legislation will put $1 billion in the new Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, allowing the state to buy and own new water sources, offer grants, and build sustainable infrastructure for importing water into Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon break begins for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunshine and a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storms are unlikely in the Valley today. Our weather pattern is forecast to change over the next few...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
506
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy