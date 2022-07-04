Rosendin lights up San Francisco Giants Player Development Center

The San Francisco Giants Player Development Center at Papago Park in Phoenix has recently been completed after four years.

The project brought together some big names in construction, including Okland Contruction, Frontier Golf and Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company with a regional office in Tempe, according to a press release.

Rosendin provided full-service electrical contracting and design-assist services on a new 52,000 square feet clubhouse, 15,000 square feet maintenance building, and 30,000 square feet building that houses the league’s first indoor half field, as well as batting and pitching lanes. In Arizona’s desert environment, indoor training is a huge benefit for year-round conditioning.

“We were thrilled to work on this unique project for the San Francisco Giants, City of Phoenix and City of Scottsdale because it is the first of its kind facility that provides climate controlled training space for elite baseball players to develop their skills,” Tony DeVito, project manager at Rosendin, said in the release. “Our teams have decades of experience building and renovating spaces for sports teams, so we worked closely with the Okland Construction, Frontier Golf and Populous Architects to ensure every area would be well lit and safe without radiating extra heat.”

Rosendin also completed electrical and lighting upgrades on the clubhouse in sections which include over half a dozen locker rooms, weight room, classrooms, dining and office space. Populous Architects designed the space to reflect the desert of Papago Park using natural materials, reclaimed wood and specialized lighting installation, while providing suitable exteriors that complimented the natural landscape of Papago Park.

According to the press release, the $3.42 million service contract was broken into four projects starting in 2019 and included electrical upgrades, SES repair and underground electrical work. The timeline was directly impacted by COVID-19 and at one time the project was halted to reduce costs while the baseball team dealt with pandemic restrictions.

“Thanks to all our trade partners including Rosendin, who helped navigate a very challenging time. The project was delivered on time, on budget, and with a huge emphasis on attention to detail. From pre-construction to final completion, Rosendin was truly a great teammate,” Morgan Betancourt, Okland project director, said in the release.

To date, Rosendin has a $4 billion portfolio of work that includes sports stadiums, entertainment facilities, and complex mission-critical data center facilities for some of the largest high-tech, social media, and co-location corporations in the country.

Rosendin is known in Arizona’s construction industry for projects including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing facility, hotels, schools, government buildings and transportation lines.