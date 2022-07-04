Police identify person of interest in July Fourth parade shooting

A person of interest was identified by authorities in connection to the deadly shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois , north of Chicago.

This person is Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, who is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit, according to police. The Illinois license plate number is DM80653.

UPDATE: POLICE ARREST BOBBY CRIMO

Crimo is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Crimo is from the area, officials added. Law enforcement released a photo soon after and encouraged people to reach out if they have information about the person of interest.

Further details about Crimo's whereabouts were not immediately provided. FBI agents were spotted at a home in Highwood, Illinois, which neighbors said is where Crimo lives with his family. This location is roughly 1 1/2 miles away from the site of the shooting, WGN News reporter Jenna Barnes said.

The FBI released some more details about Crimo. A poster said he is 120 pounds, has a "thin" build, is 5'11", is white, has brown hair, and has the following tattoos: "Four tally marks with a line through them on his right cheek, red roses and green leaves on his neck, and cursive script above his left eyebrow."

The FBI said it is offering a reward leading to the location of Crimo and noted he has ties to Rockford, DeKalb, and Elgin, Illinois.

Six people were killed and at least two dozen others were hospitalized after the morning shooting at around 10 a.m., according to officials. Those hospitalized have ages ranging from 8 to 85 and some were in critical condition, officials reported in the afternoon.

Five people, who were all adults, died at the scene. Another person died at a hospital, said Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek.

At least one person who died was identified as a Mexican national, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico reported. One victim has been identified by family as Nicolas Toledo, who is in his late 70s, according to ABC News.

The suspect previously was described as a white male approximately 18 to 20 years old with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue T-shirt. Local, state, and federal authorities are assisting with the search and investigation. The FBI's Chicago Field Office said it has deployed resources to the scene and encouraged members of the public to contact the bureau's tip line.

Firearm evidence was located at the scene on the rooftop of a local business, where officials said a later with access to the roof was left unsecured. The gun believed to have been used by the suspect is a "high-powered rifle," police said. As of 3:25 p.m. local time, the parade route and the central business district remained an active crime scene and people there should continue to shelter in place, police said. This area entails Green Bay Road to Laurel Avenue to St. John’s Avenue to Elm Place.

Officials said in the afternoon that there was no indication of there being more than one shooter. The gunman fled the scene quickly as law enforcement responded to the shooting, authorities said.