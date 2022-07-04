ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Fire safety for July 4th

By Giselle Thomas
mycbs4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday CBS4 News stopped by local firework pop-up shops around town and ran into Rudyard Williams, he says he has 5 kids wants to make his family's fourth of July special. "For the fire works it’s mostly for the kids, once their happy I'm happy, that's my main goal really,” Williams...

mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

 

WCJB

Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are now feeling the effects of a decision the city council voted on earlier in the summer. On May 17 the Ocala City Council voted unanimously to increase the power cost adjustment from 2.8 cents to 5.6 cents. Staff said the power cost adjustment...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A dozen derelict boats are being removed from Withlacoochee River

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - “I wanted them to be recognized for all their hard work.”. Levy County commissioners are saying their staff deserved the credit for finding the boats for the derelict vessel removal program. District 1, Commissioner John Meeks, says he is disappointed after the county’s original proposal...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Feeling the impacts of Food Insecurity in Gainesville

Food insecurity continues to threaten not only families in North Central Florida but across the nation. Over at the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Development Communications Director Maureen Quinlan says while donations are down, the need for food is up. "We're not able to purchase the food that we...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents share their thoughts on the city’s needs

Residents from across Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I am a new Ocala Floridian of 8 weeks, and I moved here for the small town vibe and location. We have all we need here, and we’re close enough to many big cities if we want to experience that. The only thing I’ve noticed is that many of the hotels are pretty rough – I stayed in a few last October when I visited. And one hotel I won’t name has reoccurring police visits. But all in all, we call this home now and like it here,” says Ocala resident Kim Edwards.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on firework displays

Several residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic of firework displays. “It’s always the few who ruin it for the rest of us. The few who set off their fireworks for four to five nights instead of just the one that we’re celebrating. The few who waste their money buying mortars and setting them off at 5 p.m. You can’t see them in daylight. If you want to make noise, buy firecrackers. Still, at 5 p.m., I’m just getting my animals’ calming meds ready to add with their dinner to help them handle things better. Wait until it’s dark. I’m not totally opposed to people wanting to set off some of their own fireworks, but I am definitely opposed to people doing it all wrong and not having common sense. And yes, I also get aggravated having to clean up all their debris, and I’m very happy when it is all finally over for a few months,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thousands of Marion County students to receive free backpacks ahead of new school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students in Marion County are set to receive free backpacks filled with supplies just in time for school to start this fall. The first-ever community giveback is a joint effort between AdventHealth Ocala, the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County and Marion County Public Schools. It is being supported by Thaddeus Bullard, better known as WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil, and his Bullard Family Foundation.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Kitten rescued from a storm drain in Ocala

A kitten was rescued in more than one way last night, July 6th. The Ocala Police Department (OPD) says a woman was stopped at a red light near SW College Rd and SW 26th St. While stopped, the woman reported that she could hear a kitten crying from a storm drain nearby, the Police Department says.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Community Giveback event to offer thousands of free backpacks to local students

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of AdventHealth Ocala, the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, and Marion County Public Schools, thousands of local students will receive free backpacks filled with supplies. The first-ever Community Giveback event, which is supported by Thaddeus Bullard (a.k.a. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil) and his Bullard...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Become a crossing guard in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for people to become crossing guards before the start of the school year. PCSO says they currently have two permanent location positions open, and one float position to help as needed. No experience is needed for the positions, the Sheriff's Office says,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

26 bullets shot into a residence in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to reports of gunfire last night, July 4th, on NE Cherry Lane. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the residence, victims stated they heard gunfire coming from outside. The victims reported they initially thought the noise was coming...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

12 new members join the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the second quarter of 2022 the Lake City - Columbia County Chamber of Commerce added 12 new members to the organization. The new members include Adaline Hope Boutique, Columbia Direct Primary Care, EXIT Realty Farm & Country, Integrative Direct Primary Care, Mederi Caretenders, Pinnacle Site Solutions, RoofCrafters, Scaff’s Branford Market, SharmaCare Direct Primary Care, The Palms Nursing and Rehab at Lake City, Vibe Fitness, and Woman’s Club Of Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Landscape fertilizer ban in effect through February within Alachua County

Alachua County — Starting in July, Alachua county residents will need to stop using fertilizers that contain nitrogen or phosphorus for at least the next 7 months. “This fertilizer ordinance is for landscape fertilizer. So this is for fertilizing your lawn or your shrubs," Alachua County Environmental Protection Department Water Resources Program Manager Stacie Greco said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a wreck at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they requested assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. after a tesla became pinned under a semi-truck. It happened at the southbound rest area near mile marker 382.
GAINESVILLE, FL

