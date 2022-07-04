Fire safety for July 4th

Several residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic of firework displays. “It’s always the few who ruin it for the rest of us. The few who set off their fireworks for four to five nights instead of just the one that we’re celebrating. The few who waste their money buying mortars and setting them off at 5 p.m. You can’t see them in daylight. If you want to make noise, buy firecrackers. Still, at 5 p.m., I’m just getting my animals’ calming meds ready to add with their dinner to help them handle things better. Wait until it’s dark. I’m not totally opposed to people wanting to set off some of their own fireworks, but I am definitely opposed to people doing it all wrong and not having common sense. And yes, I also get aggravated having to clean up all their debris, and I’m very happy when it is all finally over for a few months,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.

