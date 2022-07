There does not seem to be much mystery when it comes to the players likely to roam the outfield for the Diamondbacks in the coming years. In his two months in the majors, Alek Thomas has begun to solidify himself as an everyday big leaguer. Daulton Varsho has been doing the same for the past 12 months or so. And waiting in Double-A is Corbin Carroll, who will represent the organization in the Futures Game later this month...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO