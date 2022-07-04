ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

75-year-old Murfreesboro woman earns black belt

WKRN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic lockdown, many people were...

www.wkrn.com

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Fatal shooting on Panther Creek Road in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has been detained after a fatal shooting Wednesday on Panther Creek Road, according to Rutherford County sheriffs. Deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. when they found the victim, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Craig. Crime scene detectives are gathering evidence...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Police searching for Missing Shelbyville Female

One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Murfreesboro, TN
Society
City
Murfreesboro, TN
WSMV

2 women lose thousands after leaving checks in mailboxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mail issue cost two women in the Green Hills area thousands of dollars. WSMV4 talked to two women, now on the edge, and told their neighbors to watch what they put in their mailbox. It all started on June 14th when checks were placed inside...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

53-Year-old Murfreesboro man hit by thieves who steal his identity

A man in Murfreesboro recently phoned police to detail a fraudulent transaction that took place, after falling victim to identity theft. The 53-year-old victim discovered his identity had been stolen 3-months ago, but is just now realizing the damage it has caused. Most recently, he was able to track down a $20,800 loan that was acquired in his name. The loan was approved by a company called Ready Capitol, according to a Murfreesboro Police report. Before the company could move forward with their own investigation into the loan, the victim had to file a new police report documenting his discovery.
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Racism
Society
dicksonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Cool places to get wet on these hot days

With this seemingly endless sweltering summer heat, finding fun places to frolic in cool water is a gift. And fortunately, Middle Tennessee has plenty of free and affordable places to get wet and enjoy a family fun cooldown. These days there more and more of these “spraygrounds,” also known as...
NASHVILLE, TN

