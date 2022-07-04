ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man gets prison sentence after pool hall brawl

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMm8I_0gUgNx1f00

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls man gets sentenced to 10 years prison for an assault at a pool hall in which a gun went off while it was being used to hit a victim.

According to records, Wesley Killian pleaded guilty to his aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Other charges filed included discharging a firearm and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

CRIME NEWS: Man assaults pregnant girlfriend weeks after drug arrest, police say

Police say they responded to shots fired at West End Pub and Pool in July 2021 but the shooter had left by the time they arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGE8v_0gUgNx1f00
Wichita County Jail booking

They obtained video of the incident and say it showed several separate fights going on in the parking lot and Killian can be seen running up to a man and punching him twice in the head, and the man counter punches, knocking Killian to the ground, and then gets on top of Killian and punches him several times.

They say the man gets up, at which time Killian is seen jumping up and pointing a black handgun at the man who then puts his hands up. A witness who was an employee of the business said Killian pointed the gun at the man’s chest then hit him the head with the gun.

She aid the gun then fired and showed police a bullet hole in her car.

The witness said Killian hit the man with the pistol a few more times then ran off and fired the fun one more time in the air.

CRIME NEWS: Man back in jail on 2017 child porn charges

She told police the altercation began inside the bar when a man came up to the victim and his friends and began yelling at them, and then went outside where there were people waiting for the victim, and all the fighting began.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Man who burglarized church feeding him pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who burglarized the church that had been providing him meals, then reported the burglary and brought back the stolen sound equipment, is sentenced after pleading guilty. Christopher Merriman, 49, was sentenced to nine months state jail for that burglary and had two other burglary charges dismissed. According to police […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Skeletal remains found in Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to a residence on an investigation when human skeletal remains were found. The remains were located on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2:18 p.m. in the rear apartment on the property in the 1800 block of 9th Street. According to Wichita […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Crime News#Police#Violent Crime
newschannel6now.com

WFPD: no foul play suspected after body found in apartment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in an apartment in the 1800 block of 9th Street. WFPD officials said the property owner went to the rear apartment at the address after not receiving payments from the tenant for several months. The owner reportedly had to force his way into the building before he found the body.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash can over the weekend. The medical examiner has identified the victim as John David Collins. On Saturday, officers were called to a location near 31st and Cache road, following...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Heatwave sparks one-man crime wave, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KFOR

Lawton Police arrest two after human remains found in trash

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department says two people are custody after a body was found in trash cans July 2. On Saturday, officers were dispatched to 1220 NW 31st St. on some suspicious items found in a trash can. Investigators determined that the trash cans contained...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sights and sounds of July 4th were certainly prevalent for Wichita Falls resident Ozzy Watts this year. In fact, they may have been a little too prevalent. “I noticed this morning when I was looking for something in my suburban that there had been...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Cache road crash sends two to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two people to the hospital. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near northwest Pershing drive, next to Liberty Lake, forcing officials to close parts of Cache road. Officials from the Lawton Police...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy