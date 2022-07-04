ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Dribble, pass, shoot: Trojan style

By Kevin J. Keller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeeville boys basketball coach Jordan Gonzales and girls basketball coach Felicia...

Welcome to the Trojan Ironhouse

Nearly every high school coach in America – regardless of sport – will tell you that the weight room plays a key role in making every player better. The athletes at Beeville ISD now have a brand new one to call home now. Trojans from every sport broke...
BEEVILLE, TX
Fists of fury: Three local boxers qualify for nationals

Hard work and training paid off as two students from Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club won Junior Olympic championships their weight class. John Gonzales, the head coach of the Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club, took three students to the South Texas Amateur Boxing Association Junior Olympics Tournament in Corpus Christi. The three students were Teddy Cain, Elija Vasquez and Jayden Martinez. Vasquez won in the 155 pound weight class. Martinez won in the 176 pound weight class. This tournament included 415 boxers competing against one another.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Goliad/Yorktown captures District 27 softball title

Goliad/Yorktown defeated Falls City 23-12 to win the championship of the District 27 Area I & II Junior Softball Tournament for 12- to 14-year-olds on June 20 in Falls City. Goliad earlier beat Falls City 13-3 and Edna/Industrial 11-10. In the District 27 softball tournament for 8- to 10-year-olds, Goliad...
FALLS CITY, TX
TRHS band places second, advances to ATSSB state contest

The Three Rivers High School band has advanced to the Association of Texas Small School Band’s Outstanding Performance Series State contest after placing second with its performance of “Darklands March” at the area competition held Monday, June 20. In addition, the band placed fourth with a concert...
THREE RIVERS, TX
Major boys capture zone title

The Beeville Little League major baseball all-star team captured the Texas East District 29 Zone A championship last week with a come-from-behind, walk-off victory on its home field. Beeville rallied from down a run to win 3-2 over Rockport at the Beeville Little League Complex inside Veterans Memorial Park. Rockport...
BEEVILLE, TX
Nancy Louise Zembower

Nancy Louise Zembower (aka Sister or Little Nancy), 66, of Houston, Texas passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. Nancy was born in Beeville, Texas to Stanley and Nancy Hoffmeyer on September 30, 1955. She worked in customer relations for more than 40 years. She was an independent hardworking woman who was selfless in every aspect of life. She loved NASCAR, fishing, horror movies, watching crime TV shows and listening to classic rock music. More than anything, she loved spending time with family!
BEEVILLE, TX
Young, Cruces, Reyna receive academic honors at TAMU-K

Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester. Among those students were Live Oak County residents Dina Young, of George West, and Carolina Cruces and Trinity J. Reyna, both of Three Rivers.
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
Esther Yolanda Blaker

Esther Yolanda Blaker, age 80, passed away on Monday June 27th, 2022, accompanied by her loving husband of 60 years. She was born February 15,1942 to Gonzalo and Guadalupe Elizondo of Woodsboro, Texas. Yolanda was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and sister who was loved and respected by all of us. She will be deeply missed, but we can all take comfort knowing that she has and will always be there for us. She cherished her family most of all and “would go to war” for any one of us. She also loved music, all genres, favoring Mexican/Tejano most of all. She loved to dance, loved to sew, arts and crafts and proudly loved to bake cakes. She was known as the “cake lady;” her cakes were known to be the “Best” by her family and others who were lucky enough to have gotten the chance to get a taste of them.
WOODSBORO, TX
Gregory named to SHSU President’s Honor Roll

Sam Houston State University, in Huntsville, has announced the names of students who made the Spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll. Will Gregory, of Three Rivers, was one of those students. Students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at SHSU are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point...
THREE RIVERS, TX
Maldonado tabbed as BAM’s top volunteer

Thanks to a heart geared toward helping, Anna Maldonado was named the adult volunteer of the year for 2021 at the Beeville Art Museum. Maldonado began volunteering her time for the Beeville Art Museum back in 2021 to help her sister, Diana Martinez, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 winter freeze. Martinez works as the gallery attendant at the Beeville Art Museum.
BEEVILLE, TX
Karnes County students receive academic honors at TAMU-K

Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester. Making the Dean’s List were Karnes City residents Madison Allaree Cragg-Shular, Luke Garrett Doreck and Dylan Ealy Nichols along with Chance Regmund Chesser of Kenedy.
KARNES COUNTY, TX
Girls Basketball
Basketball
Sports
College Level

Ethan Ho, of Tuleta, was one of the 500 Central Methodist University students earning degrees this spring. Ho majored in Computer Science and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Graduates were recognized for academic honors at the ceremony and were treated to a commencement address by former Missouri Judge...
TULETA, TX
Texas Eats: Texas BBQ, Seafood and Pizza

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us around Central and South Texas to sample some of the state’s top-rated restaurants. On David’s first stop,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Knights of Columbus donates to Habitat for Humanity

The local Knights of Columbus Council 1653 continued to support local charitable organizations throughout the county during its June 23 meeting by donating $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity. The Knights of Columbus in Beeville is based out of St. Joseph’s Parish and exists to support the church and all charitable...
BEEVILLE, TX
Shooting on Seville drive sends one to the hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police arrived at the home on Seville drive near Greenwood early Tuesday morning after 5 to find the victim. Details do remain limited at this time. One neighbor told her husband she thought she heard fireworks blasting off but her husband said those...
Patsy H. Robinson "Tam"

Patsy H. Robinson “Tam,” age 79, of Refugio, gained her wings on July 3rd, 2022. She was born July 4th, 1942 to the late John C. and Dorothy Bland of Refugio. She is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth O. Bland and wife Ann, of Woodsboro and Clifton Robinson and wife Mary Lou of Refugio; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
REFUGIO, TX

