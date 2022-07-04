Boston Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford on Fenway Park standing ovation: “It’s kind of something you dream about’

BOSTON -- The major league debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello may be upon us.With the need for a spot start looming on Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Bello as a possibility when speaking to the media ahead of Monday's matinee game at Fenway Park.23-year-old Bello has pitched in 15 games this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. At Double-A, he's gone 4-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 0.832 WHIP in 33.2 innings over six starts, while striking out 42 batters and walking just 12. At Triple-A, Bello is 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.169 WHIP in 51.1 innings over nine appearances (eight starts) with 72 strikeouts and 21 walks.The 6-foot-1 right-hander has improved significantly since last season, when he went 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA in high-A and Double-A combined.The Red Sox are home for a three-game set against the Rays to start the week, before hosting the Yankees for a four-game series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO