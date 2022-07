ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers will continue as we go on into the evening some of them will be bringing in the potential for some heavy rainfall and localized flooding at times. We could also see damaging wind gusts as some of those showers and thunderstorms move through. Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors. Be safe and head indoors as soon as you possibly can. An upper-level ridge that is sitting over the Lower Mississippi Valley will continue to build across our area. This will help limit rain chances on Tuesday and going in the middle of the week. Tuesday’s rain chances are around 40-50% for the area, but in the short-term forecast that high-pressure ridge will gain a little bit more strength repressing rein chances into the mid-week.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO