Haltom City, TX

Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) - A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life at a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday. Wounds suffered by the four survivors were not life-threatening, police said. The incident happened about...

