Police: Arrestee overdoses after he’s passed ‘narcotics substance’ in detention center

New Haven Police Department, Union Avenue, New Haven Conn. 2022. Helen Bennett/Hartford Courant/TNS

An arrestee who allegedly was passed “a narcotics substance” from a prisoner in another cell overdosed Sunday evening and required hospital treatment, police said.

New Haven police officers in the detention facility were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

The detention facility supervisor immediately called for an ambulance “to render proper medical care to the prisoner” and officers monitored the person until American Medical Response arrived and took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, police said. The man was treated and then “released back to the detention facility with no further complications,” police said.

However, the investigation revealed the man allegedly was passed “a narcotics substance from a prisoner in another cell,” police said in the statement. “There is camera footage of the prisoner receiving something from another prisoner passed from cell to cell in the Detention Facility and interviews also revealed the same during the initial investigation.”

The initial review found that “it appears all prisoners were searched according to policy upon entering the facility,” the statement said. “Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating, and the other prisoner was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the Detention Facility.”

Further, the Internal Affairs Unit will investigate “to make sure all policies and procedures were followed by the Detention Officers.”