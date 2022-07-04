ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

City warns of concrete work on 10th Avenue in central Kearney

Kearney Hub
 2 days ago

KEARNEY — Starting Tuesday, concrete repairs will take place on 10th Avenue...

kearneyhub.com

Kearney Hub

Kearney firefighers ask citizens to clean up spent fireworks

KEARNEY — If citizens haven't already, spent fireworks need to be cleaned up from the July Fourth holiday. The city of Kearney asks residents to clean up the firework debris out of the streets so that it doesn’t wash into the storm drain system. The Kearney Volunteer Fire...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Road construction on Kearney's 31st Street could last until mid-October

KEARNEY — East 31st Street in Kearney, from Avenue G to Avenue I will be closed for construction starting today. Work will include total roadway removal and replacement, water main and sanitary improvements. Access to properties will be made through alleys or side streets. It’s anticipated the work will...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

$20K grant allows Crossroads Mission to open Lexington food pantry

LEXINGTON — Healthy Blue, a state-Medicaid manager, will present a $20,000 grant to Crossroads Mission Avenue at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Dawson County Fairgrounds at 1000 Plum Creek Pkwy. The check presentation also will launch a new monthly food pantry to be offered by Crossroads and Food Bank...
LEXINGTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Reported shooting in northeast Buffalo County Sunday night unfounded

SHELTON - A man has been placed into emergency protective custody following a report that he shot two people Sunday night. Around 9 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office received a report that two people had been shot in rural northeast Buffalo County, and the suspect was near Sodtown and 190th Roads. Deputies went to the area to investigate, along with paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Jury trial set for Lexington man charged with murder in drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON — Dates for a jury trial have been set for a Lexington man charged with first degree murder in the July 6, 2021 drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged with felony first degree murder, and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Dawson County District Court.
LEXINGTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney teacher, business recognized at education conference

KEARNEY - Hundreds of Career and Technical Education educators and administrators from across the state came together for the 2022 Nebraska Career Education Conference hosted in June in Kearney. Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ravenna summer camp 'Ready, Set, Imagine' focuses on fun, learning

RAVENNA — Sarah Birkby loves when kids tell her they are bored. “Great! I can’t wait to see what you do,” is Birkby’s response when she hears this common phrase. Birkby is a mom of three young boys and has run her own daycare in Ravenna for more than 10 years. For Birkby, being surrounded by kids is all she has really known. She grew up with eight siblings, and her mother was a child care provider for over 30 years.
RAVENNA, NE
Kearney Hub

Post 52 splits doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast

KEARNEY —Kearney Post 52 split its doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast Vermeer High Plains on Tuesday, winning the first gane in walk-off fashion, but failing to complete the comeback, falling 8-4 in the second. “We had some opportunities to do what we did earlier in the year, where we folded...
KEARNEY, NE

