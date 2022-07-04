City warns of concrete work on 10th Avenue in central Kearney

RAVENNA — Sarah Birkby loves when kids tell her they are bored. “Great! I can’t wait to see what you do,” is Birkby’s response when she hears this common phrase. Birkby is a mom of three young boys and has run her own daycare in Ravenna for more than 10 years. For Birkby, being surrounded by kids is all she has really known. She grew up with eight siblings, and her mother was a child care provider for over 30 years.

RAVENNA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO