Highland Park, IL

White Sox Will Play vs. Twins, Cancel Postgame Fireworks After Highland Park Shooting

By Thomas Neumann
 2 days ago
Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

In the wake of a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill., the White Sox have released a statement and decision in regard to the team’s subsequently scheduled game.

The team announced that it will play its home game against the Twins as scheduled Monday night, taking place at 7:10 p.m. CDT at Guaranteed Rate Field. However, a previously scheduled postgame fireworks show has been canceled. The team said the decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball.

In a statement, Chicago expressed the organization’s “deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting.”

At least six people were killed and more than 30 were injured when an unidentified suspect opened fire on parade attendees, CNN reported. Highland Park is located about 25 miles north of Chicago.

