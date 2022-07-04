ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Listeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream

By WPTV Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o788T_0gUgN1M800

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to a Florida brand of ice cream, the agency said Saturday.

Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily contacting retailers to recommend against selling its ice cream products until further notice. The CDC says consumers who have the ice cream at home should throw it away and clean areas, containers and utensils that may have touched the product.

The ice cream brand is based in Sarasota and is only sold in Florida.

Big Olaf Creamery products are sold to ice cream shops, senior homes, restaurants, fairs and supermarkets. Its ice cream is made at a local creamery near Sarasota's Amish Village of PineCraft.

The CDC reported 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death across 10 states from the food safety alert.

RECALL ALERT: Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores last week recalled due to Listeria danger

Five people were infected during pregnancy, and one fetal loss has been reported.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of serious illness.

Nearly all who became sick lived in or traveled to Florida in the month preceding infection, the agency said in an earlier press release. Twelve of the infected lived in Florida.

Interviews with 17 infected people found 14 had reported eating ice cream and six remembered eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by Big Olaf Creamery.

This story was originally published by WPTV in West Palm Beach , Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida ranks fourth for total reported STD cases nationwide, study shows

Florida ranked fourth in the country for total reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases in a June study released by Innerbody Research, an organization providing health information and research. The report, which uses data from the Center for Disease Control to rank states, shows Florida had a total number of...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream#Cdc#Supermarkets#Food Safety#Food Drink#Public Health#Publix#Big Olaf Creamery
IFLScience

Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails Invade

A town in Florida has been placed under quarantine measures after giant African land snails were found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The snails, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in length, are damaging to vegetation and agriculture given their massive appetites, and can even feed on carcass bones at a push when other calcium-rich foods are scarce. They also pose a threat to human health more directly, as they carry the parasite Angiostrongylus cantonensis, or rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria in Florida: Which foods should I avoid eating?

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill this summer, it's a good idea to double-check the labels on your packages from the grocery store. There's a Listeria outbreak linked to the Tampa Bay area, and people are being told to toss out any potentially contaminated food while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one. The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned. The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). "These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the...
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

5 Quirky, Vintage Florida Attractions that May Still Be Worth a Visit

Bobak at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Walt Disney World changed tourism in Florida in the 1970s. Before that time, many attractions were built along roadsides to attract those traveling in the sunshine state. These attractions are obviously older today, but they're still running, and they're arguably good representations of "old Florida," which some visitors and locals enjoy. They're also often less expensive than newer attractions. Below is a sampling of these attractions that still exist throughout Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

A rental trends study finds 10 Florida markets among the most overvalued in the nation

The rental housing market in Florida is among the most overvalued in the country, and has among the fastest-rising prices, according to a new study of rental trends. The study of 107 U.S. rental markets, released June 6 and using data from April, found that 10 of the 14 most-overvalued rental markets in the country are in Florida. The study included 10 Florida markets, and all 10 are overvalued by more than 13%.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. The ocean's overall look can change day by day and season to season, with some months marked by murky, choppy waters and others coated in a blanket of brown sargassum.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Florida, study finds

TAMPA, Fla. - If you've ever wondered what the price of happiness was in Florida, a new study claims to have the answer. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $105,315 to be happy in Florida, finding the Sunshine State to fall just about in the middle of the pack – which might come as a surprise, given the dramatic rise in housing costs in the past several years.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Florida punishes public health official for the wrong reasons (again)

Ordinarily, when we learn of public health officials who’ve been removed from their positions, the first assumption is that they’ve done something wrong. In Florida, this dynamic is sometimes turned on its head: Public health officials are occasionally ousted for doing the right-but-politically-inconvenient thing. Earlier this year, for...
FLORIDA STATE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy