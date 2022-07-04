Great Falls hosts annual Independence Day parade

Downtown Great Falls was awash in red, white, and blue on Monday for the annual Independence Day parade.

The celebration kicked off at 11 a.m., with groups and individuals walking, driving, and riding along Central Avenue.

It was a festive celebration, starting with a C-130 flyover from the Montana Air National Guard, and wrapping up about an hour later.

Among the participants was Ron Ukrainetz of the Lewis & Clark Honor Guard. He enjoys seeing the crowds and shooting their flintlocks and making noise. They dress up in historically accurate outfits and love to see Great Falls folks out enjoying the parade.

"We're members of the Lewis and Clark Honor Guard, the oldest of Lewis and Clark Living History Group in the country. And our float today is one that we've done annually,” Ukrainetz said. “I really like seeing the people and, you know, getting everybody together and making a little bit of noise and laughing and being safe."

As the parade ended, however, the fun continued with the " 4th of July Hootenanny " on Central Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street.

From KRTV - best wishes to all on this Independence Day!

