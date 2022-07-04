ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls hosts annual Independence Day parade

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceLz0_0gUgMzpK00

Downtown Great Falls was awash in red, white, and blue on Monday for the annual Independence Day parade.

The celebration kicked off at 11 a.m., with groups and individuals walking, driving, and riding along Central Avenue.

It was a festive celebration, starting with a C-130 flyover from the Montana Air National Guard, and wrapping up about an hour later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzVdt_0gUgMzpK00 MTN
Great Falls hosts annual Independence Day parade

Among the participants was Ron Ukrainetz of the Lewis & Clark Honor Guard. He enjoys seeing the crowds and shooting their flintlocks and making noise. They dress up in historically accurate outfits and love to see Great Falls folks out enjoying the parade.

"We're members of the Lewis and Clark Honor Guard, the oldest of Lewis and Clark Living History Group in the country. And our float today is one that we've done annually,” Ukrainetz said. “I really like seeing the people and, you know, getting everybody together and making a little bit of noise and laughing and being safe."

As the parade ended, however, the fun continued with the " 4th of July Hootenanny " on Central Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street.

'4th Of July Hootenanny" in downtown Great Falls

TRENDING NOW

From KRTV - best wishes to all on this Independence Day!

KRTV: Ryan Gamboa, Lindsey Stenger, and Asher Lynde

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
montanarightnow.com

GFFR responds to one firework related call over the holiday weekend

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Typically fire departments see a spike in calls around the 4th of July due to firework related fires/injuries. This year, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFRR) tells us the rain was helpful as they only responded to one firework related fire and no firework related injuries over the holiday weekend.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#C 130
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRTV News

KRTV News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy