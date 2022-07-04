ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

A Capitol Fourth Livestream: Watch PBS' 4th of July Celebration

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIWBn_0gUgMywb00

It wouldn’t be Independence Day without A Capitol Fourth.

PBS’ annual salute to America — which you can stream above — will return to a live format in 2022, with its traditional concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The 90-minute broadcast begins at 8/7c.

Country music star and four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton will serve as host and also perform, succeeding two-time emcee Vanessa Williams. Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Jake Owen, Keb’ Mo’, Emily Bear, Loren Allred and the National Symphony Orchestra (under the direction of conductor Jack Everly) are scheduled to perform.

In addition, A Capitol Fourth will mark the 65th anniversary of West Side Story. Broadway legend Chita Rivera, who originated the role of Anita, will lead the celebration, while Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo will perform the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim classic “Somewhere.”

The annual 4th of July bash will also pay tribute to our nation’s servicemen and women, during which Rachel Platten will sing “Stand by You.”

As far as counter-programming goes, CNN at 7 pm will air The Fourth in America, hosted by Dana Bash, Ana Cabrera, Don Lemon and Sara Sidner. The six-hour special promises music from AJR, Ava Max, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, the B-52’s, Def Leppard, the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Jason Derulo, Jimmie Allen, Journey, The Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Santana, Third Eye Blind, T-Pain and Willie Nelson.

NBC at 8 pm will go live with Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The two-hour broadcast will be hosted by Today‘s Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer and feature performances by 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Joaquina Kalukango, Carly Pearce, Pitbull with Filmore, the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme and Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

CMT, meanwhile, has the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Concert, headlined by Old Dominion. The hour-long bash begins at 10 pm.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Real Love Boat: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell to Host CBS Series

Click here to read the full article. Real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have set a course for adventure, as the co-hosts of CBS‘ The Real Love Boat dating series. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c — as a part of a new all-reality block, where it will be hammocked by Survivor and The Amazing Race — The Real Love Boat brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis. And, “Like the beloved original scripted series,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Alex Wagner to Fill Rachel Maddow's Primetime Spot at MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Alex Wagner will host Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show four nights a week, The New York Times reports. Wagner is a producer on Showtime’s weekly docuseries The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth and previously hosted Now With Alex Wagner, a weekday opinion show on MSNBC from 2011 to 2015. She currently serves as a political analyst for the cable news outlet, and she has filled in for Maddow and Chris Hayes during absences from their primetime shows. Maddow, however, is not completely vacating her spot. As part of a larger, multi-year deal the host...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Who's the Boss? Sequel Series Lands at Freevee, With Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Set to Return

Click here to read the full article. The long-awaited Who’s the Boss? sequel series has finally found a home: Amazon’s Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is now developing the series, according to our sister site Deadline. The project was first announced two years ago, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The sequel will take place 30 years later, with Samantha now a single mother and living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Mickey Guyton and Cynthia Erivo bring down the house while performing at PBS's A Capitol Fourth, America's Independence Day Celebration

Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton and Cynthia Erivo impressed audiences with their incredible performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, America's Independence Day Celebration at the United States Capitol. While taking the stage on the Fourth of July, all eyes were on the Better Than You Left Me hitmaker, 39, as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Rachel Platten
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Chita Rivera
Person
Maren Morris
Person
Sara Sidner
Person
Dylan Dreyer
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Loren Allred
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Cnn#Parade#Capitol Fourth Livestream#8 7c#Ajr
OK! Magazine

Which 'Today' Cohosts Reportedly 'Can't Stand' Each Other Once The Cameras Are Off?

It may be all fun and games while the cameras are rolling, but two Today cohosts reportedly "can't stand" each other behind the scenes. According to a source, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb not only don't like each other, but Guthrie originally wanted her replaced on the show. "Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," a source spilled to The Sun. "Hoda out-maneuvered Savannah and got the spot." The insider claimed part of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
PBS
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Today': Al Roker's Family Hit by Significant Life Change

Al Roker and his family are adjusting to a significant life change. The Today Show personality's youngest son, Nick, is leaving home to attend college, according to Hello Magazine. This decision paves the way for Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts to be empty-nesters, with the house to themselves. Roker decided to use his status to seek advice on the topic from President Barack Obama himself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

TVLine

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy