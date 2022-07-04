ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Weather leads to canceled fireworks in some areas of northeast Wisconsin; others should be 'good to go'

By Frank Vaisvilas, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago

As storms move through the area Monday afternoon, fireworks show organizers have been scrambling over whether to cancel events.

Fireworks displays have been canceled tonight for the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers due to weather and fog.

The display for Manitowoc will take place at a future date, yet to be determined.

The Two Rivers show's new date has not been  determined either.

Sheboygan's fireworks at Deland Park were also canceled late Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the opening of the Fire over the Fox fireworks festival in Green Bay was delayed by one hour until 4 p.m.

Organizers said they have been consulting with the National Weather Service and the Green Bay Fire Department and there was a small chance of lightning until 4 p.m.

Rick Mamrosh of the National Weather Service said showers are expected to last until about 6 p.m. for the Green Bay area with storm chances still possible for later this evening.

"As of right now, it looks like it's still good to go for fireworks," he said.

Frank Vaisvilas is a Report For America corps member based at the Green Bay Press-Gazette covering Native American issues in Wisconsin. He can be reached at 815-260-2262 or fvaisvilas@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank . Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Weather leads to canceled fireworks in some areas of northeast Wisconsin; others should be 'good to go'

