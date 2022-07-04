ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa brings inclusivity to Boom by the Bay

ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euq3s_0gUgMrlW00

Nearly a hundred thousand people will turn out to Tampa's Boom by the Bay to celebrate Independence Day. With such large crowds, the city is planning for those who may not be able to handle the noise and people.

Tampa is offering Sensory Relief Zones at their large-scale events, like Boom by the Bay.

Raquel Pancho is the ADA Coordinator for the city. She said this will give new opportunities to the visitors.

"Basically, it's an area that's going to have reduced visual distractions so that when a person needs that break from all of the sights and sounds, they'll be able to come to the area to kind of sit and relax for a little bit," she said.

Some of the things Sensory Relief Zones offer are reduced sound headphones, ear plugs, fidget items and even coloring books.

"The Autism Friendly Advisory Board recommended several years ago that we start offering this. So it actually started with the NFL when we had super bowl here," said Pancho. "The NFL graciously allowed us to be able to offer a sensory zone during the Super Bowl experience. And then we've now offered it at Boom by the Bay, and then Winter Fest as well."

Pancho said since its inception, it's become a much-needed break for all sorts.

“We have parents who will come and will say oh my goodness, we wish we would’ve known this was being offered so we could’ve brought our kids instead of hiring a babysitter. We also received feedback from educators, service producers. Interesting as well, veterans will express their gratitude for us to offer this," she said.

Mark Fleming said he couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Boom by the Bay than by volunteering in the Sensory Relief Zone.

"It means everything. It brings pride as a person with disabilities that my city is doing everything that they can do to make an event this big and of this capacity as inclusive as possible," he said.

For Fleming, the zones are a step in the right direction. He said he anticipates even more inclusion in the years to come.

"There's three areas set up for Boom by the Bay. Hopefully, in the future, we can have three separate tents so they don't have to come to just one area," Fleming said.

The city has plans to continue the Sensory Relief Zones for big events. If you're heading out to watch the fireworks, the tent is set up on Bayshore Boulevard between S. Delaware Street and S. Newport Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 8-10

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 8-10), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tampa Improv at 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa. Cost: $32. Info: Comedian and actor Affion Crockett is coming to Tampa this...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Felicitous may be the coolest cafe and coffee roaster in the Tampa area

Tucked inside a purple cottage off the main drag of Temple Terrace is Felicitous, a cafe with fresh roasted coffee and a wondrous menu of vegan, and gluten-free pastries. The cafe also has a printer and that is CLUTCH in my eyes. The walls are decorated with art by area artists. There’s a brick patio area with an ordering window, and picnic tables set up in the backyard. You may also know some wild Florida plants growing near the parking lot. Mint and other herbs have been cultivated on the property to be used in pastries and signature espresso drinks. The green area also serves as a vendor market once a month.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
cltampa.com

34 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

The weekend is here, and so is our weekly roundup of the best concerts happening in Tampa Bay from July 7-14. See more info on all of these concerts and more on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's event calendar. Thursday, July 7. Animal Collective (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Emery w/Aaron Gillespie/Idle...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Girls Twerk On Top Of Cop Car In Tampa

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Orlando police officers seen outside of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Fans react...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Fleming
cltampa.com

This Tampa house comes with a ready-to-move-in 'Treehouse boat'

A Tampa property that comes with a landlocked houseboat-turned Airbnb is now for sale in the Rocky Point area. Located at 6515 Dimarco Rd, the property actually consists of three homes, including a 2,400-square-foot main house, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a pool. It also features a duplex, that are both currently rented out.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ada Coordinator
813area.com

Fun Things To Do in Brandon, Florida

For the residents of Brandon, finding fun things to do in Brandon, Florida can seem like a minimal list. However, you don't have to drive to downtown Tampa or other busy cities to find fun activities. There are plenty of things to do in Brandon that are within just a few miles of the majority of locals here.
BRANDON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Thai Temple has its beat back

For the first time since anybody heard the word coronavirus, some pals and I boated out to the Wat Mongkolratanaram — aka Thai Temple, aka Wat Tampa — on Sunday morning for a reunion feast.The Sunday market closed for a spell in 2020, then reopened as a drive-thru, but we wanted to wait until it opened to foot traffic before braving the seas.What's new: The Buddhist temple on the banks of the Palm River, a few miles east of downtown Tampa, has its beat back and now takes walk-up orders. We washed down piping hot beef noodle soup, crab rangoon, egg rolls, and empanadas with their delicious Thai tea before heading back.The picnic tables are open for seating.If you go: Good luck finding any official hours posted, but food is generally served 9am to noon on Sundays, 5306 Palm River Road in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy