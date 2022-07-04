ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

MERT responds to roughly 300 emergency calls a year

By Elyse Chengery
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE95V_0gUgMTmC00

Here in Southwest Florida, we're surrounded by a lot of water, and Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Units train weekly to be prepared for anything that happens on the water.

"We train for anything that comes our way," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "It’s not like you’re in a vehicle where we can get to you right away."

Although the water is beautiful, it can also be dangerous. This is why the Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit constantly keeps an eye out to be prepared and ready to jump into action when something takes a turn.

The LCSO Marine Unit trains for all types of circumstances and in all types of weather conditions. "The water presents a different dynamic and sometimes those response times are critical when it comes to life," Marceno said.

Crews train for high-speed pick-ups where they can swoop you up onto the boat, or other types of training, where crews throw out a rescue line when water is too rough.

Crews also use equipment called a stokes litter - which is equipment that gets used for anything when there are injuries and you need to get out of the water.

Then there's MERT - the Marine Emergency Response Team. The Sheriff's Office says MERT as a whole responds to roughly 300 emergency calls a year.

On top of rescues and recoveries, the group patrols to check on proper life jackets and watches out for speeds. The marine unit also watches out for marine life by protecting manatees and dolphins.

"Lee County is over 1,200 miles of land and sea and most of it is waterways, barrier islands," said Marceno. "We are one of the top three when it comes to the grid of the busiest in boating registered boaters."

Lt. Chris Nyce says the Marine Unit has 14 vessels from their smaller 13-foot rescue inflatables up to their triple engine boats, which are all necessary to work for all different kinds of water from canals and ponds to the gulf.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 4 WFTX

Former 96k-Rock personality killed in industrial accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Missing Mass. girl, mom may be in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in Southwest Florida. Investigators out of Springfield, Mass. say Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6. She may be in the company of her mother, Jewel Melendez. Investigators say...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponds#Emergency Calls#Southwest Florida#Boating#Lee County Sheriff#Office Marine Units#Lcso Marine Unit#The Sheriff S Office
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect seen on video at the site of 2 electric bike thefts in Lee County

Deputies are looking for a suspect seen on video at a Lee County address where they say he stole two electric bikes on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected thief stole a Jupiter electric bike valued at $900 at 19370 S. Tamiami Trail, the location of Blueway RV Village. The man is believed to have stolen another E-bike valued at $1,499.99 from the same location, around the same timeframe.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Mobile memorial for fallen law enforcement in Lee County

A group of motorcyclists from across the country are remembering two Lee County Sheriff’s Officers and a State Trooper that died. The End of Watch Ride to Remember is a mobile memorial. The goal is to honor those in law enforcement who died in the line of duty and to ensure that no officer is forgotten.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested in Pine Manor accused of stealing generator worth $2.2K

Three men arrested in Pine Manor on Thursday morning are accused of stealing a generator worth over $2,000 from a Lee County business. According to an arrest report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher McCormick, 30, Christopher Thompson, 41, and Richard Waltman, 51, were arrested after a man reported that a $2,200 Predator Inverter 9500 generator has been stolen from his business on Cypress Lake Drive in Villas. There was an Apple AirTag tracking device attached to the generator, as the man said his previous generator has been stolen.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: 11-foot, 550-pound alligator found in Florida family's pool

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Florida family had quite a scare after an 11-foot, 550-pound monster-sized alligator snuck into their swimming pool for a late-night swim. Footage recorded by Marie St Cyr shows the alligator thrashing and rolling as four people pull it from the pool in Punta Gorda back in May.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Collier County

An unincorporated part of Collier County is discussing whether to allow medical marijuana dispensaries. People are dealing with pain and other conditions that could be treated with medical marijuana. For now, they need to drive out of their way to get to a dispensary. For now, dispensaries are not allowed under Collier County’s land development code.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Train collides with truck at Fort Myers railroad crossing

A train collided with a truck at a railroad crossing in Fort Myers on Tuesday morning. A construction worker who witnessed the crash tells WINK News that the truck pulled out in front of the train before the crash near the intersection of Cranford Avenue and Lime Street. According to...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy