Ottumwa, IA

Information for July 4 fireworks display at Ottumwa Park

By City of Ottumwa
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa — The City of Ottumwa’s Independence Day public fireworks display is held after dark, on Monday, July 4 at Ottumwa Park. The show will begin shortly after 9:30...

Construction of new bridge on Hungry Hollow Road underway

NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is starting this week on the new bridge on Hungry Hollow Road near Kirksville. The bridge will be a welcome sight for commuters as this stretch of roadway has been closed since the end of 2019. C & C Bridge and Concrete, Inc. of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Parking information for July 4 fireworks at North Park in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville will be hosting an Independence Day firework display at dusk Monday night. This is the first time the firework display will be at the North Park Sports Complex at 2710 North Novinger Street. Kirksville Police have made plans to address congestion and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Lee County landowners speak out against proposed CO2 pipeline

Landowners in southeast Iowa are speaking out against a proposed underground pipeline that would carry liquified carbon dioxide through Lee County. “We’re all trying to keep our emotions intact, as I am, but it's a living nightmare, to sum it up,” said Jeff Weisinger, who owns 300 acres north of Fort Madison along the proposed pipeline’s path.
LEE COUNTY, IA
FM takes brunt of fast-moving Tuesday storm

FORT MADISON - A brief but powerful stormfront that came through Lee County late last night left city crews with downed trees and branches and several reports of power line interruptions, but no injuries. Lee County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Jason Dinwiddie said Fort Madison took the brunt of the...
FORT MADISON, IA
Iowa Utilities Board CO2 pipeline meetings to discuss new route

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled 13 public information meetings about a potential carbon pipeline in Iowa. The Hawk Eye reports that the meetings are to discuss a proposal by Navigator to build and operate a large-scale carbon capture pipeline to capture and transport liquid carbon dioxide from facilities across five midwestern states.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds To Tuesday Warning

Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, two members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Jefferson, Henry, and Louisa counties in southeast Iowa. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts between 55 and 58mph at the Ottumwa and Fairfield Municipal Airports. A trained spotter in Kalona also reported a 55mph gust prior to 10p.m. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON, IA
Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
Details released in deaths of southeast Iowa husband and wife

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities investigating a murder-suicide have released the names of the southeast Iowa husband and wife involved. On Sunday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into the death of a woman found in rural Monroe County. The...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
2 Keokuk residents injured in Missouri crash

Keokuk, IA- A man and a 17-year-old boy from Keokuk were injured in a head-on crash involving a UTV and a pickup truck in Clark County Missouri. The crash happened at 6 PM Friday, on Sycamore street in Alexandria, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a UTV driven...
KEOKUK, IA
Missing southeast Iowa woman's body found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — The body of a southeast Iowa woman reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found in a field in Jefferson County. According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in Lockridge, Iowa. Doris Dian Crocker, 72, was believed...
LOCKRIDGE, IA
Local radio club hosts field day to test emergency equipment

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A local radio club hosted a field day on Saturday while also testing out their emergency equipment. The NEMO Amateur Radio Club hosted its yearly exercise on June 25 where they, along with many other radio amateurs, deployed their radio rigs and tested out their emergency communication capabilities.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Campaign Almanac: Another Republican endorses Democrat in Iowa Senate campaign

Oxford Democrat Kevin Kinney picked up another endorsement from the other side of the political aisle in his re-election campaign for Iowa Senate District 46. Kinney’s campaign announced Tuesday the endorsement of one-time Republican challenger Michael Moore, whom Kinney defeated in a race for an Iowa Senate District 39 seat in 2014.
IOWA STATE
Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past. […]
Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Francis Everett Poland, II was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on October 17, 1951, the son of Donovan and Betty (Beary) Poland, who preceded him in death. He attended rural schools in Putnam County at St. John and West Putnam and graduated from Unionville High School in 1969. He graduated from Northeast State University in 1974 with a B.S. degree. Frank married Susie Wells in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 20, 1973, and she survives at home. Frank worked for Michaels Foundation in Unionville for ten years before beginning a long career with the United States Postal Service. He worked as a clerk and carrier out of the Kirksville, Missouri, Post Office from 1983 until retirement in 2013. Frank and Susie spent much of their married life in Brashear, Missouri, where Frank also farmed in addition to his work at the postal service. Frank loved to hunt deer with his nephews and raise cattle on his farm. He was an avid photographer of landscape and enjoyed being with his family.
UNIONVILLE, MO
77 new COVID cases reported in Adair County for June 28-July 4

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Officials with the Adair County Health Department are reporting another increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. For the seven-day reporting period of June 28 through July 4, the health department is reporting 77 cases. There were 73 cases reported in the previous...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Homicide Investigation in Lovilia

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa DCI and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of an alleged homicide in Lovilia on Sunday, July 3. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office had received information regarding an alleged homicide that had happened days prior indicating the location of the body. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR responded to the area described and discovered a deceased woman. Agents tried to contact the deceased woman’s husband but could not. A standoff occurred at their residence in Lovilia and the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist. Negotiators tried to deescalate the situation involving a man inside the residence but were unsuccessful. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MARION COUNTY, IA

