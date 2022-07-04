ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘I’m very proud to be an American’ | East Tennesseans share the meaning of Independence Day

By Ashley Bohle
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke with people at the Museum of Appalachia on the Fourth of July to ask what the holiday and patriotism mean to them. “It is the greatest country on...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 7

Aimee Claire
2d ago

I'll NEVER be proud as long as Tn. punishes people for pbeing homeless and takes away thier right to VOTE !!!

Reply(3)
7
Related
wvlt.tv

Events across East Tennessee for you and the family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of the events happening around East Tennessee for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. Summer Nights concert series is back this Thursday at Pinnacle Turkey Creek. Every other Thursday, you and the family can enjoy live music, dinner, activities, giveaways, and more! It’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Jazzspirations will be performing and Jimmys’ Food Truck will be there.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpln.org

White supremacy and the state of hate in Tennessee

Tennessee has a long history with hate groups and white nationalism. The state is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan, but more recently, a “White Lives Matter” protest at a Juneteenth celebration on June 18 in Franklin, Tennessee, provided a visible local example of anxieties around white identity. Another white supremacist group, American Renaissance, routinely hosts its annual conference at Montgomery Bell State Park.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

2 soldiers set to represent Tennessee in best warrior competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee will be well represented as two soldiers are set to compete in the 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition from July 24 to July 29 at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Sites. Knoxville native Spc. Grayson Vaughn is a military policeman with the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tree frogs are finding a home in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A regular water creature is spending most of their time on land. The gray tree frog lives up to its name spending most of its time in trees and blending in with tree bark. This specific type of species is heard more than seen, and East Tennessee has hundreds to be heard.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
nashvillelifestyles.com

5 Spots to Pick-Your-Own Blueberries in Middle Tennessee

Blueberry pickin' is in full swing! Stop by one of these farms just outside of Nashville and experience the taste of fresh fruit straight from the vine. Editors note: Call ahead for hours of operation and to ensure the farm is open for picking. Some farms are cash only. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

New Tennessee law prohibits race-based hair discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new law in Tennessee prevents employers from discriminating against someone's ethnic hairstyle. Tennessee is among the latest states to pass the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act. Some people in Knoxville say the change is long overdue. Vivian Hartsell has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Americans#East Tennesseans#Wvlt News#The Museum Of Appalachia
WDEF

Tennessee Voters Must Register Today for August Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Today, July 5, is the last day that voters in Tennessee can register to be eligible for the upcoming August 4 elections. Voters must register by 11:59 PM in their time zone to be able to vote in that election. Residents have a variety of methods they...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tenn. judges nix Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee judges have dismissed a lawsuit filed by a couple who alleged that a state-sponsored Christian adoption agency refused to help them because they are Jewish. The lawsuit challenged a 2020 state law that installed legal protections for private adoption agencies to reject state-funded placement...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Good News Network

U.S. State Park Unveils New Trail Made of Illegally Dumped Tires

Officials from Tennessee State Parks, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), and local leaders today cut the ribbon on a new hard-surface walking and biking trail in T.O. Fuller State Park that’s over 2.5 miles long—made from rubber crumbs derived from tires. The tires had been illegally dumped...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee VII

Republicans across the nation confidently expected to win back the White House after sixteen long years out of power. The GOP had won both houses of Congress in the 1946 midterm elections. The Republican National Chairman at the time was a Tennessean: Carroll Reece. Then a sitting congressman who had been in Congress since 1920 with one two-year hiatus, had given up his seat in the House of Representatives to devote all his time and energies to being chairman of the Republican National Committee. Carroll Reece presided over the.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee just had its second-largest crude oil spill ever, with 200,000 gallons leaking into rural town

A burst pipeline has leaked more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil in the small town of Henderson, Tenn., making it the second-largest crude oil spill in state history. The Mid-Valley Pipeline Company, a roughly 1,000-mile crude oil pipeline, is the source of the leak, about 130 miles southwest of Nashville. The pipeline dumped about 4,800 barrels of crude oil, which is equivalent to 201,600 gallons, into the surrounding area and into a local creek in Chester County last Wednesday, according to the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Materials Administration, also known as PHMSA.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Counties with the most veterans in Tennessee

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Girl dies while tubing during holiday weekend in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy