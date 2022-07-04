Wilson Medical Center submits plan to fix Medicare violations

Mark Holyoak

Wilson Medical Center has submitted a corrective action plan to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services after receiving a violation notice from the federal agency last month, CEO Mark Holyoak and board Chair Janice A. Walston said in a Monday letter to hospital employees.

Wilson Medical Center expects to retain its ability to treat Medicare patients after regulators confirm the hospital has corrected issues flagged in a June 24 violation notice.

In a letter sent to employees and stakeholders Monday, CEO Mark Holyoak and Board of Directors Chair Janice A. Walston said the hospital worked with state and federal officials to develop an action plan the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services required in order to halt the process of terminating Wilson Medical Center’s Medicare provider agreement.

“Our plan has been implemented and submitted to CMS, and we anticipate a follow-up survey in the coming weeks to confirm all issues have been corrected,” Holyoak and Walston wrote.

CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION

The hospital was placed in “immediate jeopardy” of termination after regulators conducted a May 19 survey at the hospital in response to a complaint, according to the June 24 notice, which is addressed to Holyoak and signed by Linda Smith, director of CMS’ Atlanta Survey and Enforcement Division.

Smith cited deficiencies relating to four conditions of participation in Medicare: issues with the hospital’s governing body, patient rights, quality assessment and performance improvement and nursing services.

“If the hospital is found to have significant deficiencies and therefore fails to comply with the Conditions of Participation, we are required to keep the hospital under State Agency monitoring until there is full compliance with all of the Medicare Conditions of Participation,” Smith wrote. “Such a determination has been made in the case of Wilson Medical Center and accordingly, the Medicare provider agreement between Wilson Medical Center and the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services is being terminated if compliance is not achieved.”

The regional CMS office in Atlanta set a June 29 deadline for the hospital to submit a plan of correction. If regulators accept the plan, Smith wrote, another survey will be conducted “to determine if the conditions which constituted immediate jeopardy have been removed.”

Smith said Wilson Medical Center’s participation in Medicare would end July 17 if the issues remain unresolved.

The News & Observer first reported the contents of Smith’s letter, which the Raleigh newspaper obtained through a public records request.

Nearly a third of North Carolina residents relied on Medicare and Medicaid for their health insurance in 2018, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report released in October 2020. The group said 14.8% of people were Medicare beneficiaries, 14.9% were covered by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program and 3.3% received both Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

‘WE RECOGNIZE THERE IS WORK TO DO’

In Monday’s message, titled “A letter to our valued patients and the community,” Holyoak and Walston noted that health care is highly regulated and all hospitals “are subject to regular surveys that ensure we are providing a safe environment for our patients and team and continuously improving the care we deliver.”

“In addition to regulatory site visits and surveys that examine and improve our processes and practices, we routinely and voluntarily share our data with third parties,” the hospital’s letter states. “Evaluation and feedback from outside entities helps us understand where we are compared to our peers across the nation and identify opportunities for improvement.”

Wilson Medical Center’s CEO and board chair said they take positive feedback and constructive criticism from external surveys, reviews and reports into account.

“We take every evaluation seriously; however, we do not believe the results of a single survey reflect the total quality of care offered at Wilson Medical Center. That said, we recognize there is work to do and have used this information to implement several initiatives aimed directly at enhancing patient safety and quality,” Holyoak and Walston wrote.

The hospital’s letter notes “a few specific areas of recent focus” listed in five bullet points:

• “Improving patient safety through the reduction of hospital acquired infections and patient falls.”

• “Hardwiring hand hygiene best practices.”

• “Collaboration around stroke care, ensuring we are able to keep and care for appropriate patients.”

• “Continued focus on sepsis protocols.”

• “Shortening wait times in our emergency department.”

Holyoak and Walston acknowledged the hospital’s one-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contrasts with high marks received in other external evaluations. Wilson Medical earned the Blue Cross Blue Shield Center of Excellence distinction for total joints (hips and knees) and for maternity care. The American College of Cardiology also named the hospital an accredited chest pain center.

CMS assigns hospitals an overall rating between one and five stars. The agency measures five quality metrics, according to its website: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.

A Duke LifePoint hospital, the 294-bed Wilson Medical Center has more than 1,000 employees and contracted associates.

“Healthcare quality is complex and ever-changing — requiring constant measurement and attention,” Holyoak and Walston wrote. “There is always room to refine and enhance what we do across our hospital each day, and you have our commitment that we will always listen to your feedback and strive to exceed your expectations.”

THE HOSPITAL’S LETTER

The full text of Monday’s letter from Wilson Medical Center appears below.

A letter to our valued patients and the community

Mark C. Holyoak, Chief Executive Officer

Janice A. Walston, Board Chair

For nearly 60 years, Wilson Medical Center has been proud to be your community hospital. Our physicians and more than1,000 employees and contracted staff that take very seriously the vital role and responsibility you place in us as your hometown hospital. In the spirit of trust and transparency, I would like to address some concerns circulating within the community about our hospital.

Healthcare is a highly regulated industry, and all hospitals, including ours, are subject to regular surveys that ensure we are providing a safe environment for our patients and team and continuously improving the care we deliver.

In May, the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulation (DHSR) conducted a survey at our hospital and identified a few areas that required our attention and corrective action. Since that time, our team has worked closely and collaboratively with the state and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to develop an action plan that addresses the issues identified by the surveyors. Our plan has been implemented and submitted to CMS, and we anticipate a follow-up survey in the coming weeks to confirm all issues have been corrected.

In addition to regulatory site visits and surveys that examine and improve our processes and practices, we routinely and voluntarily share our data with third parties. Evaluation and feedback from outside entities helps us understand where we are compared to our peers across the nation and identify opportunities for improvement.

We appreciate the perspective we receive both when it is positive, such as the recognition we have received as an Accredited Chest Pain Center by the American College of Cardiology, BCBS Center of Excellence for Total Joints (Hips & Knees) and BCBCS Center of Excellence for Maternity Care, and when it is not as we had hoped, such as the 1-star rating we have received from CMS.

We take every evaluation seriously; however, we do not believe the results of a single survey reflect the total quality of care offered at Wilson Medical Center. That said, we recognize there is work to do and have used this information to implement several initiatives aimed directly at enhancing patient safety and quality. A few specific areas of recent focus include:

• Improving patient safety through the reduction of hospital acquired infections and patient falls;

• Hardwiring hand hygiene best practices;

• Collaboration around stroke care, ensuring we are able to keep and care for appropriate patients;

• Continued focus on sepsis protocols;

• Shortening wait times in our emergency department.

Healthcare quality is complex and ever-changing - requiring constant measurement and attention. There is always room to refine and enhance what we do across our hospital each day and you have our commitment that we will always listen to your feedback and strive to exceed your expectations. Our team is absolutely committed to making communities healthier and we appreciate your support for Wilson Medical Center.